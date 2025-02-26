Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Major League Soccer
Comentarios

Why it’s time for MLS to play games overseas

Christopher Harris

By Christopher Harris

Why it’s time for MLS to play games overseas
© Kyle RivasWhy it’s time for MLS to play games overseas

NFL is scheduling more games overseas than ever before, so why not MLS? The soccer league already features several teams owned by NFL billionaires and should consider playing competitive MLS games overseas.

For example, who’s up for Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy at the renovated Camp Nou in Barcelona?

Instead of worrying about foreign teams playing competitive games on U.S. soil, MLS should embrace the threat and do the same thing overseas. More specifically, MLS needs to play Messi overseas before he hangs up his boots. Otherwise, it may be too late.

Garber drops a hint about playing MLS games overseas

Speaking with Front Office Sports last month, Garber admitted that MLS is looking at many possibilities for the future. “Should we be thinking about international exhibitions similar to what the NFL is doing overseas, or what some of the European soccer leagues are looking to do around the world,” asked Garber.

English soccer teams already have their Premier League Summer Series in the United States. There’s been plenty of talk about UEFA playing Champions League matches in the States. Plus, of course, LaLiga keeps trying to get permission to play competitive league matches here to gain a superior advantage over the Premier League.

Garber is no stranger to the world of the NFL. He worked for 16 years at the NFL before becoming MLS commissioner. By playing competitive games around the world, the NFL is growing in popularity abroad, as I wrote about in November when I attended an NFL game in Germany.

If you look at the upcoming schedule of NFL games abroad, it’s quite impressive. In 2025 alone, the NFL has scheduled seven league games overseas in

Advertisement
  • 1 game in Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • 2 games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England
  • 1 game at Wembley Stadium in London, England
  • 1 game in Berlin, Germany
  • 1 game in Madrid, Spain, and
  • 1 game in Dublin, Ireland.

In 2026, the NFL has already scheduled a game to be played in Australia, while many more games are expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

How is it fair that the NFL can go into foreign countries to play games when other soccer leagues aren’t allowed to do the same?

Last year, Relevent Sports reached an agreement with FIFA which involved dropping the world’s governing body from its lawsuit against U.S. Soccer. That opens the door to a possible decision by FIFA that it will allow foreign leagues to play competitive games in the United States. Vice-versa, it would allow MLS (and other leagues) to play some of its games overseas too, if they so wished.

Now is the time for MLS to put its wheels in motion to take advantage of this likely development. Otherwise, it could risk being left behind.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

2026 World Cup: FIFA considers unprecedented change for matches in the United States

2026 World Cup: FIFA considers unprecedented change for matches in the United States

A study from Queens University Belfast highlighted the extreme heat, humidity, and solar radiation expected during the 2026 World Cup in North America. Researchers recommended adjusting match times to avoid peak heat and extending hydration breaks to over three minutes per half to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses among players.

Could Trump hand Russia a ticket back to the FIFA World Cup?

Could Trump hand Russia a ticket back to the FIFA World Cup?

No matter what side of the political aisle you sit on, or even if you straddle the middle, there's no denying that right-wing politics are having a moment in the United States. From President Donald Trump having a replica of the World Cup trophy behind his desk when he's signing his umpteenth executive order to […]

Is the Wenger Law confirmed? FIFA considers regulatory changes that could transform soccer forever

Is the Wenger Law confirmed? FIFA considers regulatory changes that could transform soccer forever

FIFA is considering significant rule changes to soccer, to be implemented from July 1st, 2025. These changes will be discussed at the March IFAB meeting and include a potential offside law overhaul (Wenger Law), real-time VAR communication, a "Challenger" system for coach-requested reviews, and measures to reduce time-wasting.

17 national teams banned from FIFA World Cups: Three set to miss 2026 edition

17 national teams banned from FIFA World Cups: Three set to miss 2026 edition

The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international soccer, with nations around the world dreaming of participation. However, qualification is not the only hurdle—some countries have been outright banned from competing due to violations of FIFA regulations.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo