Euro 2016 is arguably the most prestigious and competitive international soccer tournament in the world — even better than the World Cup. The tournament brings together the best teams in Europe featuring World Cup winners Germany, Spain (winners of the World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2012) as well as perennial giants Italy and France plus dark horse Belgium. With such a great tournament to look forward to, we’ve compiled Euro 2016 team previews, schedules and other helpful resources.
All 24 national teams in Euro 2016 are ranked among the top 45 teams in the FIFA World Rankings.
The last three FIFA World Cup champions – Italy (2006), Spain (2010) and Germany (2014) – join other 21 Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) national teams to vie to become the footballing champions of Europe. Two-time defending champion Spain seeks to be the first country to win four European titles, after becoming the first to repeat in 2008 and 2012.
Euro 2016 team previews
• Albania team preview
• Austria team preview
• Belgium team preview
• Croatia team preview
• Czech Republic team preview
• England team preview
• France team preview
• Germany team preview
• Hungary team preview
• Iceland team preview
• Italy team preview
• Northern Ireland team preview
• Poland team preview
• Portugal team preview
• Republic of Ireland team preview
• Romania team preview
• Russia team preview
• Slovakia team preview
• Spain team preview
• Sweden team preview
• Switzerland team preview
• Turkey team preview
• Ukraine team preview
• Wales team preview
TV schedules and coverage details
Euro 2016 TV and streaming schedule
Copa America TV schedule and Euro 2016 TV schedule combined
ESPN’s coverage plans for Euro 2016
ESPN’s Euro 2016 ‘More Than Football’ campaign exudes class
Copa America and Euro 2016: Predicting the soccer TV ratings winner
ESPN announces commentators for Euro 2016
ESPN announces host and studio talent for Euro 2016 TV coverage
Posters from ESPN to promote each of the Euro 2016 teams
Tickets and jerseys
Official Euro 2016 jerseys for all 24 teams
Latest news
Guide to the 24 national team managers at Euro 2016
