Episode 43 of the EPL Talk Podcast features an interview with Brian Halliday, one of the co-hosts of the Inside Soccer radio show. Halliday, who grew up in Belfast, speaks eloquently about his start in Northern Ireland as a football player, then coach and also as a football scout. Halliday also discusses some of the interesting guests he’s had on his Inside Soccer show. Plus, The Gaffer offers listeners a chance to win a matchday programme from Man United against Chelsea, and much more.