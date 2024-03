The EPL Talk Shop offers the internet’s widest selection of football shirts for Premier League clubs. Scroll through official shirts for all 20 teams below and click on the links to learn more about the shirts and for ordering information.

Also be sure to check out the other EPL Talk Shop pages for 2007-2008 EPL shirts, Euro 2008 shirts and soccer books.

Arsenal (Home)



Arsenal (Away)



Arsenal (Third)



Aston Villa (Home)



Aston Villa (Away)



Blackburn Rovers (Home)



Ordering information for UK residents

Ordering information for US residents

Blackburn Rovers (Away)



Bolton Wanderers (Home)



Bolton Wanderers (Away)



Ordering information for UK residents

Chelsea (Home)



Chelsea (Away)



Chelsea (Third)



Everton (Home)



Everton (Away)



Fulham (Home)



Ordering information for UK residents

Fulham (Away)



Ordering information for UK residents

Fulham (Third)



Ordering information for UK residentsOrdering information for US residents

Hull City (Home)



Hull City (Away)



Liverpool (Home)



Liverpool (Away)



Liverpool (Third)



Manchester City (Home)



Ordering information for US residents

Manchester City (Away)



Ordering information for UK residentsOrdering information for US residents

Manchester City (Third)



Ordering information for UK residentsOrdering information for US residents

Manchester United (Home)



Manchester United (Away)



Manchester United (Third)



Middlesbrough (Home)



Ordering information for UK residentsOrdering information for US residents

Middlesbrough (Away)



Ordering information for UK residentsOrdering information for US residents

Newcastle United (Home)



Newcastle United (Away)



Newcastle United (Third)



Ordering information for UK residents

Portsmouth (Home)



Portsmouth (Away)



Portsmouth (Third)



Stoke City (Home)



Ordering information for UK residentsOrdering information for US residents

Stoke City (Away)



Ordering information for UK residentsOrdering information for US residents

Sunderland (Home)



Sunderland (Away)



Tottenham Hotspur (Home)



Tottenham Hotspur (Away)



Tottenham Hotspur (Third)



Sold out

West Bromwich Albion (Home)



West Bromwich Albion (Away)



West Ham United (Home)



West Ham United (Away)



West Ham United (Third)



Wigan Athletic (Home)



Ordering information for US residents

Wigan Athletic (Away)



Ordering information for UK residentsOrdering information for US residents