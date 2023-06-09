Our Switzerland National Team TV schedule has all the details one where to catch the A-Team.

Though certainly not one of the top-tier national sides, the Swiss have qualified for nine World Cups. While they only qualified once from 1970-2002, the 21st century has been kinder and Switzerland, as they’ve advanced to the knockout stage in 3 of their last 4 trips and have qualified for every tournament since 2002. Also they hold the distinction of being the only team to be eliminated from a World Cup without conceding a single official goal, losing to Ukraine on penalties in the round of 16 in 2006. Combined with their performance in 2010, they hold the record for most consecutive minutes without giving up a goal in World Cup play.

Switzerland National Team TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Friday, June 16 02:45 PM ET Andorra vs. Switzerland ( UEFA Euro Qualifying ) Fubo Fubo

Monday, June 19 02:45 PM ET Switzerland vs. Romania ( UEFA Euro Qualifying ) Fubo Fubo



First game: February 12, 1905 (Loss vs. France in Paris)

Manager: Murat Yakin

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1954)

Best European Championship Finish: Quarterfinals (2020)



Social Media:



Where can I watch the Switzerland match?

Despite its underdog mentality, particularly to its neighbors France, Germany and Italy, Switzerland is fairly consistent when it comes to international play.

Qatar 2022 marks the fifth-consecutive time Switzerland qualified for the World Cup. In the United States, that means you can watch Switzerland on FOX and FS1. Or, Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo and Universo.

To keep things simple, FOX also carries the European Championship. Those games are available on FOX and FS1. World Cup qualifying for UEFA is also on FOX, with select games also moving over to fuboTV.

Fortunately, fuboTV carries all of the aforementioned channels, keeping things somewhat easy to track.

Recommended viewing option:

No. 1 streaming service Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Lineup

Switzerland seldom has that huge name in its formation. Instead, the Swiss manage a balanced lineup of talented players plying their trade throughout Europe. In fact, some of Switzerland’s most-experienced players mustered over a century of caps.

For example, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, two of the more recognizable Swiss talents, have over 100 caps. Fittingly, they are the side’s captain and vice-captain, respectively. Joining those two in that milestone of appearances is defender Ricardo Rodriguez. The current Torino fullback spent many years at Wolfsburg.

However, there are young talents that Switzerland possesses. Breel Embolo was one player that everybody had eyes on to emerge into a world-class talent. That never panned out to its maximum potential, but he is still a decent player with Moncao. Same applies to Denis Zakaria. Upon his move to Juventus, many hoped his career would develop into a player like Paul Pogba. Now at Chelsea, Zakaria is not getting the playing time he wishes.

Then, who could forget the hero of the European Championship in 2020, goalkeeper Yann Sommer. His penalty save against Kylian Mbappé eliminated the world champions, and pushed the Swiss into the quarterfinals.

Switzerland Kits

Switzerland news and feature stories