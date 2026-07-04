Morocco’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Canada

The stakes have dramatically heightened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a formidable Morocco squad prepares for a blockbuster Round of 16 showdown against a high-flying Canada team in Houston.

Having successfully cleared the opening hurdle of the knockout stage with an epic, nerve-shredding penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands, the African heavyweights are now just three wins away from another deep tournament run. Stepping onto the pitch at Houston Stadium to fight for a place in the quarterfinals, Morocco commands the 6th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with an official baseline coefficient of 1,788.86 points.

The tactical obstacle standing in the Atlas Lions’ way is an ambitious North American co-host playing with immense confidence and momentum. Canada occupies the 30th spot globally on the official Inside FIFA leaderboard, sitting on a steady foundation of 1,571.34 ranking points.

Comparing Ranks and Bracket Fields

Morocco validated their elite pre-tournament billing by advancing out of a grueling group before showing immense defensive composure to block out the Dutch in the Round of 32.

Canada, conversely, extended their dream summer campaign by navigating past their own sudden-death opponent, establishing a highly competitive mid-tier profile in the process.

The table below breaks down the baseline global rankings and tournament metrics for the two remaining challengers:

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Country FIFA Rank Total Points Baseline Previous Match Outcome Morocco 6th 1,788.86 Won on Penalties vs Netherlands after 1-1 draw Canada 30th 1,571.34 Won 1-0 over South Africa

see also How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Historic Peaks

Morocco’s placement at 6th in the world marks a monumental high-water mark for the nation, representing the highest official position the Atlas Lions have ever held since the ranking system’s inception in 1993.

This elite baseline highlights an incredible multi-year evolution from their absolute structural floor in September 2010, when a severe rebuilding phase saw them plummet to a lowly 95th globally.

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