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What is Egypt’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Australia?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt celebrates with Mostafa Zico.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah #10 of Egypt celebrates with Mostafa Zico.

History will inevitably be written under the lights of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. For the first time in their modern footballing history, Egypt has pierced through the group stage phase of a FIFA World Cup, setting up an intriguing Round of 32 clash against Australia where neither country has ever won a single-elimination match at this tournament.

As head coach Hossam Hassan maps out a strategy to continue this unprecedented summer run, Egypt commands the 26th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with a coefficient baseline of 1,584.71 points. The tactical hurdle blocking the Pharaohs’ path to the Round of 16 is an exceptionally compact Asian side mirroring their exact tier on the international ladder.

Australia occupies the 28th spot globally under the stewardship of Tony Popovic, holding a narrow advantage with 1,581.35 ranking points. This paper-thin margin of just two places on the official Inside FIFA leaderboard sets the stage for an incredibly balanced, low-margin knockout event.

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Group Standings and Form Metrics

The path to Texas saw Egypt showcase immense adaptability in Group G, remaining entirely undefeated by drawing with heavyweight favorites Belgium, taking down New Zealand 3-1, and grinding out a 1-1 tactical draw against Iran.

Australia, conversely, leaned strictly on defensive discipline in Group D, rebounding from a loss against the United States to shut out Türkiye and secure a 0-0 qualifying draw with Paraguay.

The table below breaks down the tournament baselines and live ranking metrics for the two sides:

CountryFIFA RankGroup Phase RecordGoal Difference
Australia28th1-1-1 (2nd in Group D)0
Egypt26th1-2-0 (2nd in Group G)+2
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Historical Context

Evaluating Egypt’s trajectory over the long term illuminates the recovery process the national team has undergone over the last decade. The Pharaohs reached an legendary all-time peak back in December 2010, when a dominant hat-trick of Africa Cup of Nations trophies propelled them to 9th in the world.

Following a severe structural transition phase that saw them collapse to a historical floor of 75th globally in 2013, the program has firmly re-established itself among the global elite.

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