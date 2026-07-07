Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Egypt confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Although they struggled to beat Cape Verde, Argentina managed to secure their place in the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt today. With one of the most competitive rosters at the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni’s team are under pressure to claim the victory, while Hossam Hassan’s team are only continuing to build their history in the tournament. Because of this, fans are closely watching Lionel Messi‘s status for the match.

Lionel Messi will start for Argentina, as he has no pending suspensions or recent injuries. Head coach Lionel Scaloni continues to rely on him as the team’s cornerstone, as he has scored seven goals and is competing with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappé to become the tournament’s top scorer. Because of this, he could arrive fully motivated to score and once again lead his team to victory.

Coupled with Messi, Argentina will start Julián Álvarez as their striker, looking to capitalize on his scoring prowess. Unlike the previous game, Leandro Paredes will start in midfield, partnering Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, and Rodrigo De Paul. With this setup, Lionel Scaloni will look to control Egypt’s counterattacks and dominate possession. However, they need to be clinical in front of goal.

Egypt will stick with their tactical approach, building their game around Mohamed Salah as the central figure. They could reinforce their defensive setup to limit the impact of Lionel Messi’s team. In addition, they need to be clinical on the counterattack, making the most of Emam Ashour and Mostafa Zico on the wings. Nevertheless, all eyes will be on Salah, as he is expected to be the difference-maker.

Rodrigo De Paul #7, Cristian Romero #13 and Nicolas Otamendi #19 of Argentina applaud fans.

Argentina confirmed lineup vs Egypt

Argentina have shown themselves to be one of the most consistent teams at the 2026 World Cup, as they know how to impose on their opponents, but also how to adapt. Head coach Lionel Scaloni will make a few changes to his starting lineup, bringing in Leandro Paredes, Nicolás Tagliafico, and Julián Álvarez. Nevertheless, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, as he has been decisive in front of goal.

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see also How to watch Argentina vs Egypt in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

With this in mind, Argentina will lineup as follows: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

Egypt confirmed lineup vs Argentina

Despite struggling in their previous match, Egypt managed to remain highly competitive and reach the Round of 16. Head coach Hossam Hassan will not make many changes to the starting lineup, sticking with his tactical approach. Although Mohamed Salah is the team’s biggest star, Mostafa Zico and Emam Ashour are expected to be the difference-makers on the wings, creating space in the opposition’s defense.

Considering this, Egypt will play as follows: Mostafa Shobeir Oufa; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Karim Hafez; Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy, Marwan Ateya, Mostafa Zico; Mohamed Salah, Haissem Hassam.

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