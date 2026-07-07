How to watch Argentina vs Egypt in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Egypt on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Egypt WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Tuesday, July 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Argentina, the reigning world champions, enter this Round of 16 clash as the heavy favorites but not without a note of caution. After cruising through the group stage, they were pushed to the absolute limit by Cape Verde in the Round of 32, needing a dramatic extra-time winner to advance. That scare serves as a reminder of the razor-thin margins in knockout football, and Lionel Scaloni’s side will be determined to deliver a more commanding performance to solidify their status as top contenders.

For Egypt, this match represents uncharted territory and a monumental opportunity. Reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history is already a massive achievement, and they arrive with the belief that anything is possible. Having survived their own extra-time and penalty shootout ordeal against Australia, the Pharaohs have proven their resilience. They will look to replicate Cape Verde‘s disruptive strategy, knowing that a historic upset would send shockwaves through the tournament.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations in the tournament present a classic David vs. Goliath narrative. Argentina won all three of their group games with authority before showing a rare moment of vulnerability in the first knockout round. In contrast, Egypt has scrapped for every result, earning crucial draws against Belgium and Iran to secure their place. Their journey has been built on defensive grit and capitalizing on key moments, a formula they must perfect to challenge the champions.

The tactical battle will likely revolve around possession versus counter-attack. Argentina averages over 60% possession and will look to dominate the ball, using their technical superiority to probe for openings. Egypt has shown a willingness to concede possession to stronger opponents, dropping into a compact defensive shape. Their success will depend on their ability to absorb pressure and launch swift counters, with Mohamed Salah acting as the primary outlet to exploit any space left behind Argentina‘s attacking full-backs.

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Motivation for both squads is at its peak, but for different reasons. Argentina is driven by the pressure to defend their crown and the desire to produce a statement win after being tested in the previous round. For Egypt, the motivation is purely aspirational—to continue their dream run, defy all expectations, and etch their names into soccer history. With a place in the quarterfinals on the line, every challenge and every decision will carry immense weight.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

The historical record between Argentina and Egypt is extremely limited, offering few insights from past encounters. The two nations have only met twice before, once in an official capacity at the 1928 Olympics and more recently in a 2008 friendly match. Argentina was dominant on both occasions, winning the two games with a combined aggregate score of 8-0, keeping clean sheets in both fixtures.

With the last meeting over 15 years ago, there are no recent trends to analyze between these specific teams. However, Argentina‘s broader record against African opposition in this competition is formidable. They boast six wins, one draw, and just one loss in their history against CAF nations. They have already defeated Algeria and Cape Verde in the 2026 tournament, continuing their strong run.

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Conversely, Egypt has very little experience against South American teams on the world stage. Their only previous encounter with a CONMEBOL side in this tournament was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uruguay in the 2018 group stage. The stark 8-0 goal difference from their two historical meetings with Argentina underscores the offensive challenge Egypt faces in this matchup.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Argentina enters this crucial knockout match with a clean bill of health, while Egypt is managing a few defensive concerns that could impact their lineup.

Lionel Scaloni will be pleased to have his full squad available, with no injuries or suspensions to contend with. The primary consideration for Argentina will be managing fatigue after the grueling 120-minute match against Cape Verde. While some minor rotation is possible to keep the squad fresh, the core of the team that has brought them this far is expected to start.

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Egypt‘s manager, Hossam Hassan, faces more significant challenges. Defender Karim Hafez is a major doubt after sustaining a muscular injury against Australia. While Mohamed Abdelmonem could return to contention after missing the last match, his fitness will be closely monitored. These potential absences in their backline are a major concern ahead of a clash with one of the world’s most potent attacks.

Argentina Projected XI (4-4-2):

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez.

This lineup provides Argentina with a balanced and formidable structure. Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez form a dynamic strike partnership, supported by a creative and hard-working midfield four. The passing ability of Lisandro Martinez from central defense is a key component of their strategy, allowing them to build attacks quickly from the back.

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Egypt Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Rabia; Lasheen, Attia; Ashour, Salah, Ziko; Marmoush.

Egypt is expected to deploy a formation designed for defensive solidity and quick transitions. Mohamed Salah will operate in a central attacking midfield role, giving him the freedom to influence the game and create chances for striker Omar Marmoush. The two deep-lying midfielders, Lasheen and Attia, will be tasked with shielding a backline that may be missing key players.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Argentina vs Egypt live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

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In addition to the 2026 tournament matches, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues like Liga MX and LaLiga, as well as other major international tournaments.

A subscription to the service costs just $14.99 per month, offering incredible value for soccer fans. The plan includes access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive analysis.

SEE MORE: Complete 2026 World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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