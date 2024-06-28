Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs Costa Rica on US television and via live streaming:
|WHO
|Colombia vs Costa Rica
|WHAT
|Copa America 2024
|WHEN
|6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT • Friday, June 28, 2024
|WHERE
|FS1, UniMas, TUDN and ViX Premium
|STREAM
|ViX Premium
If you want to watch Copa America 2024 in all its glory and save a lot of money, the streaming service ViX Premium is the most affordable. Not only will ViX Premium show every Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 game, but the price starts at only $4.99 monthly. That makes it the most affordable way to watch every game.
ViX Premium is run by TelevisaUnivision, the massive Spanish-language media network best known for its coverage of Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Nations League, and many more premium competitions.
First launched in 2022, ViX – at its core – grants you access to over 65,000 hours and 100 channels. Building on top of that, ViX Premium features an incremental 10,000 hours of premium content and 7,000 hours from the top live soccer leagues worldwide.
For its analysis and coverage of soccer, ViX features many familiar names for soccer fans. They include analysts Marcelo Balboa, Javier Zanetti, and Paulo Wanchope, among many others.
One of the best parts about watching your favorite soccer games in Spanish-language is the incredible goal calls made by the announcers. And ViX Premium delivers with the excitement and passion from its crew of top-level commentators.
Watch Euro 2024 and Copa America with ViX Premium for a month-long of soccer entertainment and savings.
