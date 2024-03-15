Here are all of the details of where you can watch Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave
WHAT NWSL
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Friday, March 15, 2024
WHERE Amazon Prime
FREE TRIAL Amazon Prime
With Amazon Prime, you can watch Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave and tons more NWSL games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Photo credit: Imago