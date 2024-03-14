As his contract with PSG expires this summer, Real Madrid are heavy favorites to sign Kylian Mbappe. When revealed, the deal has the potential to shock the sports world, but it has been looming on the horizon for a long time.

Throughout his 291 games played in the French capital, he tallied 244 goals and 105 assists. Despite his consistent success in Ligue 1, the Parisian sensation will be looking for greener pastures in the summer.

His signing would be perfect for Los Blancos, who are clearly in the driver’s seat; in fact, the transfer seems more than certain now. Despite being considered the ideal successor to Karim Benzema, Mbappe decided to remain at Parc des Princes in 2022.

With the official announcement yet to come, there is one tiny detail that is still missing: Which Real Madrid jersey number will Kylian Mbappe wear?

Current numbers excluded

At Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe wears kit No. 7, the number that Vinicius currently occupies at Real Madrid. The Frenchman’s admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is well-known.

Before relocating to Saudi Arabia, the legendary Portuguese player immortalized the number seven shirt while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. The 39-year-old also wears the No. 7 jersey for Al-Nassr.

Thus, he will reportedly not be able to wear the number 7 jersey for Real Madrid at this time. To make room for the incoming player, the Los Blancos will not ask Vinicius to give it up. With Ronaldo’s exit to Juventus, Madrid named Eden Hazard the team’s starting number seven.

However, once the Belgian departed the club, the shirt went to the Brazilian since Hazard failed. The 23-year-old winger is a formidable player because of his status as one of the club’s most important performers in previous La Liga seasons.

The 25-year-old Mbappe also usually wears jersey number 10 for France, but Luka Modric is now wearing that jersey in the Spanish capital. Even if Modric’s contract situation may clear up this summer, the answer is there in front of Kylian Mbappe’s nose.

Which kit number will Mbappe wear at Real Madrid?

Nevertheless, Mbappe will be wearing yet another legendary jersey in the Spanish capital. The 25-year-old World Cup champion will most likely wear jersey number 9 for Real Madrid, according to Diario AS.

This jersey number has been vacated as it belonged to the legendary Frenchman Karim Benzema, a Real Madrid great. Before signing for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, Benzema won the Ballon d’Or while donning the Whites’ famous No. 9 shirt.

While Benzema’s impact on Los Blancos will be hard to top, Mbappe will consider himself a success if he scores half as many goals as Benzema. Since Benzema is a striker who understands how to win over the Bernabeu faithful, Mbappe has already talked to him about life in Spain, the report adds.

After Raul left Los Blancos, Cristiano Ronaldo inherited his number seven kit, albeit he had previously worn number nine. Then, 12 years later, the Portuguese legend made his second return to Manchester United. It was then that the Red Devils requested that experienced striker Edinson Cavani give up the No. 7 jersey. It seems that Real Madrid are not likely to experience a similar scenario.

PHOTOS: IMAGO