The UEFA Champions League and Europa League quarterfinal matchups have officially been revealed as a result of Friday’s draw. Typically, when big competitions get down to just eight teams, there are some mouthwatering matchups. Friday’s draw in the two tournaments was no exception.

In undoubtedly the most anticipated contest in the top European competition, Manchester City will face Real Madrid. The two teams entered the quarterfinal stage as perhaps the co-favorites to collect the trophy. Although some fans may have preferred a potential matchup in the final come May, the duo will have to play earlier than expected.

City is the reigning winner of the Champions League after beating Inter Milan a year ago. Despite becoming mainstays in the latter stages of the tournament, it was the club’s first-ever triumph in the competition. Pep Guardiola’s side is arguably just as good now as they were in the previous season.

Real, on the other hand, has won the top European tournament more than any other club in the continent. The Spanish giants collected the trophy a year prior to City’s triumph, which was their 14th success in the competition’s history.

Champions League quarterfinal draw brings Harry Kane back to England

Another massive fixture in the tournament will be when Arsenal faces off against perennial powerhouse Bayern Munich. The Gunners recently qualified for the Champions League quarterfinal for the first time in 14 years. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta’s team is widely considered as one of the most exciting clubs in all of Europe.

Despite Bayern’s impressive history in the competition, Arsenal may just have a slight advantage due to a recent ruling by UEFA. The governing body has banned German fans from attending the away fixture of the quarterfinals because they previously threw flares on the pitch against Lazio. This means that the Gunners can fill the Emirates Stadium with all of their supporters for the first game of the two-legged affair.

Other matchups in the Champions League quarterfinals include Atletico Madrid facing Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain playing Barcelona. The latter fixture will give superstar Kylian Mbappe a preview of the LaLiga side, as the Frenchman looks set to move to Real in the summer. The first leg of the quarterfinal matchups will begin on April 9th.

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw:

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Italian Serie A fixture is marquee matchup in Europa quarters

The Europa League quarterfinal draw also features some top matchups as well. The four fixtures include a Serie A meeting between AC Milan and Roma. Italian clubs have won the competition nine times in the tournament’s history. Neither Milan nor Roma, however, have lifted the second-tiered trophy. The Roman side has reached the final twice since 1991 though.

Bayer Leverkusen was also drawn against West Ham. The German club is currently leading the Bundesliga by an astounding 10 points at the moment. They have excelled domestically and in Europe by being undefeated this season. The Hammers, however, looked strong in their knockout-round matchup with Freiburg. The East London team advanced to the quarterfinals by thumping the Germans 5-0 at home.

Liverpool was perhaps given a fairly favorable matchup in the draw as they will next face Atalanta. Although the northern Italy side is a respectable club, the Reds could have faced potentially tougher teams at this stage of the competition. Benfica and Marseille will also play in the final matchup of the quarterfinals. The opening games of the Europa League quarterfinals will begin on April 11.

Europa League quarterfinal draw:

AC Milan vs. Roma

Liverpool vs. Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs. West Ham

Benfica vs. Marseille

