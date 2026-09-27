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Germany vs Greece: Confirmed lineups for the Group A2 Matchday 2 game in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Karim Adeyemi of Germany
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesKarim Adeyemi of Germany

Germany host Greece on Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League as both sides look to build momentum in Group A2. Take a look at the confirmed lineups for this duel.

On Matchday 1, Germany secured a single point after a 1–1 draw with the Netherlands, where Jurgen Klopp’s side saw victory slip away in the final minutes.

As for Greece, they currently lead Group A2 after defeating Serbia 2–1 on the road. While a trip to Germany presents a tough test, securing a draw could be key to keeping their qualification hopes alive.

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Germany’s confirmed lineup

Germany will be without midfielder Jamal Musiala for the Matchday 2 clash. Musiala suffered a thigh injury during warm-ups prior to the opening draw against the Netherlands and has returned to Bayern Munich to begin his recovery.

How to watch Germany vs Greece in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

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How to watch Germany vs Greece in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Germany’s confirmed starting lineup: Alexander Nübel; Nathaniel Brown, Josha Vagnoman, Jonathan Tah, Yann Aurel Bisseck; Joshua Kimmich, Felix Nmecha; Kevin Schade, Bambasé Conté, Karim Adeyemi; Younes Ebnoutalib.

Greece’s projected lineup

For Greece, manager Ivan Jovanovic will deploy a strong lineup led by striker Vangelis Pavlidis. The Benfica frontman delivered a key performance on Matchday 1, setting up the attack in Greece’s 2–1 away victory over Serbia.

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Greece’s confirmed starting lineup: Konstantinos Tzolakis; Kostas Tsimikas, Panagiotis Retsos, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Georgios Vagiannidis; Christos Tzolis, Christos Zafeiris, Thanasis Androutsos, Konstantinos Karetsas; Andrews Tetteh, Vangelis Pavlidis.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why aren’t Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz playing for Germany vs Greece in 2026-27 Nations League?

Why aren’t Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz playing for Germany vs Greece in 2026-27 Nations League?

Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz will both miss Germany's Nations League clash with Greece after picking up injuries in Jurgen Klopp's coaching debut.

How to watch Germany vs Greece in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Germany vs Greece in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

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