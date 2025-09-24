Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Carabao Cup
Comments

How to watch Tottenham vs Doncaster Rovers in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur
© Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesMohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Doncaster Rovers on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Tottenham vs Doncaster Rovers
WHAT Carabao Cup
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Wednesday, September 24, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tottenham are set to kick off their Carabao Cup campaign as one of the tournament’s top contenders, boasting a revitalized roster eager to bounce back after a disappointing season. With silverware firmly in their sights, Spurs will aim to assert their dominance early and make a strong push toward the later rounds.

Their opponents, Doncaster Rovers, sit seventh in the league but are ready to embrace the underdog role, hoping to pull off an upset in a competition famous for shock results. This matchup promises intensity, drama, and the kind of moments only knockout soccer can deliver—don’t miss a minute of the action!

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of English League Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
CCC Club Snapshots: Doncaster Rovers

CCC Club Snapshots: Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers Founded: 1879 Nickname: The Vikings, Rovers, Donny Ground: Keepmoat Stadium (15,231) Last Season: 3rd in League One 80 points- Won Promotion via the playoffs 1-0 over Leeds United Johnstones Paint Trophy: 2007 Fourth Division/ League Two Winners: 1965/66, 1968/69 Nationwide Conference Cup/ Setanta Shield Winners: 1998/99, 1999/00

The Eve of the Final

The Eve of the Final

First off let me congratulate Manchester United on winning the UEFA Champions League on the 50th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster. Now onto the Championship Playoff Final between Bristol City and Hull City. Tomorrow these two surprise teams will battle at Wembley for the right to be the third club to be promoted to […]

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Huddersfield Town and Manchester City will square off in the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup third round. Supporters can follow all the action live on TV or through streaming platforms, with broadcast options available in your region.

Will Messi Play? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs New York City in MLS

Will Messi Play? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs New York City in MLS

Inter Miami can clinch an MLS playoff spot and fight for the Eastern Conference lead when Lionel Messi and company face NYCFC at Citi Field.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo