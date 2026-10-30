How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tottenham vs Crystal Palace WHAT Premier League WHEN 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tottenham host Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 31 off the back of a strong run of form. They beat Chelsea 2-0 on October 24, following a 3-1 win over Coventry on October 19, and before that drew 1-1 with Man Utd on October 10. That stretch has them unbeaten across their last three outings, and a win here would make it back-to-back victories without conceding.

Crystal Palace arrive having found a result when they needed one, beating Fulham 1-0 on October 28. That win came right after a 0-2 loss to Newcastle on October 25, and before that they drew 2-2 with Beşiktaş on October 22. Their form has been mixed over those three matches, but the win over Fulham gives them something to build on heading into this trip to north London.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 1-3 March 5, 2026 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 0-1 December 28, 2025 Premier League Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 0-2 May 11, 2025 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 1-0 October 27, 2024 Premier League Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 3-1 March 2, 2024 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 1-2 October 27, 2023 Premier League Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 1-0 May 6, 2023 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 0-4 January 4, 2023 Premier League Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 3-0 December 26, 2021 Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 3-0 September 11, 2021 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 9

# Team P GD Pts 1 Manchester City 8 +11 21 2 Arsenal 8 +8 21 3 Albion 8 +16 16 4 Liverpool 8 +3 15 5 Chelsea 8 +2 13 6 Brentford 8 +5 11 7 Leeds 8 +3 11 8 Newcastle 8 -2 11 9 Aston Villa 8 -3 11 10 Hull 8 +1 10 11 Everton 8 -1 10 12 Ipswich Town 8 -4 10 13 Bournemouth 8 -1 9 14 Tottenham 8 -2 9 15 Fulham 8 -2 8 16 Manchester United 8 -3 7 17 Crystal Palace 8 -10 7 18 Nottingham 8 -4 6 19 Coventry 8 -9 6 20 Sunderland 8 -8 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Chelsea vs. Manchester United Saturday, October 31, 2026 8:30 AM Manchester City vs. Albion Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Hull vs. Ipswich Town Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Coventry vs. Sunderland Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Brentford vs. Nottingham Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Bournemouth vs. Leeds Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:30 PM Aston Villa vs. Fulham Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:00 PM Liverpool vs. Arsenal Sunday, November 1, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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