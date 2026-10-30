How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|1-3
|March 5, 2026
|Premier League
|Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
|0-1
|December 28, 2025
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|0-2
|May 11, 2025
|Premier League
|Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
|1-0
|October 27, 2024
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|3-1
|March 2, 2024
|Premier League
|Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
|1-2
|October 27, 2023
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|1-0
|May 6, 2023
|Premier League
|Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
|0-4
|January 4, 2023
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|3-0
|December 26, 2021
|Premier League
|Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
|3-0
|September 11, 2021
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 9
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|+11
|21
|2
|Arsenal
|8
|+8
|21
|3
|Albion
|8
|+16
|16
|4
|Liverpool
|8
|+3
|15
|5
|Chelsea
|8
|+2
|13
|6
|Brentford
|8
|+5
|11
|7
|Leeds
|8
|+3
|11
|8
|Newcastle
|8
|-2
|11
|9
|Aston Villa
|8
|-3
|11
|10
|Hull
|8
|+1
|10
|11
|Everton
|8
|-1
|10
|12
|Ipswich Town
|8
|-4
|10
|13
|Bournemouth
|8
|-1
|9
|14
|Tottenham
|8
|-2
|9
|15
|Fulham
|8
|-2
|8
|16
|Manchester United
|8
|-3
|7
|17
|Crystal Palace
|8
|-10
|7
|18
|Nottingham
|8
|-4
|6
|19
|Coventry
|8
|-9
|6
|20
|Sunderland
|8
|-8
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|8:30 AM
|Manchester City vs. Albion
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Hull vs. Ipswich Town
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Coventry vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Brentford vs. Nottingham
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Bournemouth vs. Leeds
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
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Summary
- Tottenham will face Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, NBC will carry the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace game in the United States.
- Tottenham lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.