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Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future takes new turn after 30-day ban as Al-Nassr receives letter from Portugal

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the Portugal national team has taken a significant turn after Al-Nassr received an official request from the Portuguese Football Federation concerning the veteran forward and two of his teammates. The development comes weeks after a disciplinary incident created uncertainty over his international career, putting the relationship between the 41-year-old and the national team under the spotlight.

The situation surrounding Ronaldo dates back to September, when tensions emerged over his involvement with Portugal. Reports indicated that the Al-Nassr captain was unhappy with the handling of an agreement concerning his playing time, with the disagreement eventually escalating into his departure from the national team camp.

The incident prompted disciplinary action from the Portuguese Football Federation, which imposed a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine. However, because the punishment was applied retrospectively from the date of the incident, Ronaldo was expected to complete his suspension before the November international break.

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The forward subsequently addressed the controversy publicly, apologizing to the Selecao’s supporters and teammates for his behavior. His statement helped ease some of the tension, although questions remained about his relationship with the coaching staff and whether the dispute would affect his international future.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Will Ronaldo return for Portugal?

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Portugal has formally requested the release of Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Samu Costa for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales. The request suggests that the federation is preparing for their involvement in the November international break, although the final squad selection will determine who features.

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Portugal is scheduled to face Denmark in Braga on November 14 before travelling to Wales three days later. The two fixtures form part of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, with the federation now taking the necessary steps to secure the availability of players based abroad.

The request is particularly significant because Ronaldo had been absent from the previous national team camp following a disagreement involving his role and the coaching staff. His inclusion in the team’s preliminary squad had already raised expectations of a possible return, and the official communication to Al-Nassr represents another important development.

ronaldo felix

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Joao Felix after scoring

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Felix and Costa are also included in the request, meaning Al-Nassr could lose three Portuguese players during the international window. The Saudi club has also received call-ups involving several other members of its foreign contingent.

The latest request from Portugal suggests that the federation is willing to consider moving forward with its captain. Ronaldo is therefore eligible to be selected again after serving his suspension, leaving the final decision over his involvement to the national team’s coaching staff.

Six Al-Nassr players could leave for international duty

Portugal’s request is part of a wider international selection challenge for Al-Nassr. The Saudi club has also received notifications involving goalkeeper Bento, who has been called up by Brazil, and Sadio Mane, who is expected to represent Senegal.

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Another Al-Nassr player, Haydeer Abdulkarrem, has also received a call-up from Iraq. Together with Ronaldo, Felix and Costa, that brings the number of foreign players expected to join their national teams to six.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and Samu Costa #24 during Portugal’s training session.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and Samu Costa #24 during Portugal’s training session.

Their absence could create additional selection challenges for Al-Nassr during a demanding period of the season. The club will have to manage its squad carefully while several important players fulfil their international commitments.

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