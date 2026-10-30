How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Manchester City vs Brighton
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|11:00am ET / 8:00am PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Manchester City vs Brighton: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Manchester City vs. Brighton
|2-2
|October 28, 2026
|League Cup
|Manchester City vs. Brighton
|1-1
|January 7, 2026
|Premier League
|Brighton vs. Manchester City
|2-1
|August 31, 2025
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Brighton
|2-2
|March 15, 2025
|Premier League
|Brighton vs. Manchester City
|2-1
|November 9, 2024
|Premier League
|Brighton vs. Manchester City
|0-4
|April 25, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Brighton
|2-1
|October 21, 2023
|Premier League
|Brighton vs. Manchester City
|1-1
|May 24, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Brighton
|3-1
|October 22, 2022
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Brighton
|3-0
|April 20, 2022
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 9
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|+11
|21
|2
|Arsenal
|8
|+8
|21
|3
|Brighton
|8
|+16
|16
|4
|Liverpool
|8
|+3
|15
|5
|Chelsea
|8
|+2
|13
|6
|Brentford
|8
|+5
|11
|7
|Leeds
|8
|+3
|11
|8
|Newcastle
|8
|-2
|11
|9
|Aston Villa
|8
|-3
|11
|10
|Hull
|8
|+1
|10
|11
|Everton
|8
|-1
|10
|12
|Ipswich Town
|8
|-4
|10
|13
|Bournemouth
|8
|-1
|9
|14
|Tottenham
|8
|-2
|9
|15
|Fulham
|8
|-2
|8
|16
|Manchester United
|8
|-3
|7
|17
|Crystal Palace
|8
|-10
|7
|18
|Nottingham
|8
|-4
|6
|19
|Coventry
|8
|-9
|6
|20
|Sunderland
|8
|-8
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|8:30 AM
|Manchester City vs. Brighton
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Hull vs. Ipswich Town
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Coventry vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Brentford vs. Nottingham
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Bournemouth vs. Leeds
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Manchester City vs Brighton and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Manchester City will face Brighton on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, NBCSN will carry the Manchester City vs Brighton game in the United States.
- Manchester City lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.