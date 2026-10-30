How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Brighton on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs Brighton WHAT Premier League WHEN 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester City host Brighton on Saturday, October 31 in the 2026-27 Premier League, just days after the two sides shared a 2-2 draw on October 28. Before that result, City lost 1-2 to Villa on October 24, a result that snapped the momentum they had built with a 5-1 win over AEK Athens on October 20. The draw with Brighton means City have won just once in their last three outings, and they will want to turn that recent draw into a statement result on home turf this time.

Brighton also enter this match off the back of that 2-2 draw with Manchester City from October 28, having taken a point in a game many expected them to lose. Before that, they fell 0-2 to Liverpool on October 25 and could not break down Jablonec, settling for a 0-0 draw on October 22. With one point from their last three matches, Brighton arrive at this rematch searching for a result that would mark real progress against one of the division’s toughest opponents.

Manchester City vs Brighton: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Manchester City vs. Brighton 2-2 October 28, 2026 League Cup Manchester City vs. Brighton 1-1 January 7, 2026 Premier League Brighton vs. Manchester City 2-1 August 31, 2025 Premier League Manchester City vs. Brighton 2-2 March 15, 2025 Premier League Brighton vs. Manchester City 2-1 November 9, 2024 Premier League Brighton vs. Manchester City 0-4 April 25, 2024 Premier League Manchester City vs. Brighton 2-1 October 21, 2023 Premier League Brighton vs. Manchester City 1-1 May 24, 2023 Premier League Manchester City vs. Brighton 3-1 October 22, 2022 Premier League Manchester City vs. Brighton 3-0 April 20, 2022 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 9

# Team P GD Pts 1 Manchester City 8 +11 21 2 Arsenal 8 +8 21 3 Brighton 8 +16 16 4 Liverpool 8 +3 15 5 Chelsea 8 +2 13 6 Brentford 8 +5 11 7 Leeds 8 +3 11 8 Newcastle 8 -2 11 9 Aston Villa 8 -3 11 10 Hull 8 +1 10 11 Everton 8 -1 10 12 Ipswich Town 8 -4 10 13 Bournemouth 8 -1 9 14 Tottenham 8 -2 9 15 Fulham 8 -2 8 16 Manchester United 8 -3 7 17 Crystal Palace 8 -10 7 18 Nottingham 8 -4 6 19 Coventry 8 -9 6 20 Sunderland 8 -8 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Chelsea vs. Manchester United Saturday, October 31, 2026 8:30 AM Manchester City vs. Brighton Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Hull vs. Ipswich Town Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Coventry vs. Sunderland Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Brentford vs. Nottingham Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Bournemouth vs. Leeds Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:30 PM Aston Villa vs. Fulham Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:00 PM Liverpool vs. Arsenal Sunday, November 1, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Manchester City vs Brighton and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary