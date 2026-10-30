Cristiano Ronaldo has had only two years without a hat-trick since 2008: How does Lionel Messi compare?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have spent nearly two decades rewriting soccer’s goalscoring records, but their consistency in front of goal also extends to one particularly impressive statistic. Since Ronaldo recorded his first career hat-trick in 2008, the Portuguese forward has experienced remarkably few calendar years without scoring at least three goals in a single match.

At 41, Ronaldo continues to add to his remarkable collection, with his latest treble for Al-Nassr bringing another milestone within reach. However, Messi has maintained an equally extraordinary record, and the comparison between the two reveals an interesting difference in their consistency.

Ronaldo scored his first official career hat-trick on January 12, 2008, against Newcastle, helping Manchester United secure a 6-0 Premier League victory. He followed that achievement with another prolific period, although 2009 became the first calendar year in which he failed to record a treble. The Portuguese forward then established an incredible run, scoring at least one hat-trick every year from 2010 through 2024.

His most productive period came during his time at Real Madrid, with 2011 standing out as one of his strongest years, when he reportedly scored nine or 10 hat-tricks depending on the statistical source. Ronaldo continued delivering three-goal performances after leaving Madrid, adding to his totals at Juventus, Manchester United, and Al-Nassr.

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His consistency eventually ended in 2025, when he failed to score a competitive hat-trick despite registering 41 goals across club and international soccer. That made 2025 only the second calendar year without a hat-trick since his first one in 2008. His latest return came on October 29, 2026, when he scored three times in Al-Nassr’s 5-3 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Kholood.

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Year Ronaldo’s Hat-tricks 2008 1 2009 0 2010 4 2011 10 2012 4 2013 8 2014 3 2015 8 2016 7 2017 3 2018 3 2019 4 2020 1 2021 2 2022 2 2023 3 2024 3 2025 0 2026 1

Messi has had even fewer blank years

While Ronaldo has gone without a hat-trick in two calendar years since 2008, Messi has had only one blank year since scoring his first career treble in 2007. The Argentine recorded his first hat-trick on March 10, 2007, scoring all three goals in Barcelona’s memorable 3-3 draw against Real Madrid at Camp Nou. He then failed to score another in 2008, before beginning a remarkable sequence that has continued through 2026.

According to messivsronaldo.app, Messi has recorded at least one hat-trick in every calendar year from 2009 to 2026, giving him an 18-year run of annual trebles. His most productive year was 2012, when he scored nine hat-tricks during a period in which he also established the calendar-year record of 91 goals.

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Year Messi’s Hat-tricks 2007 1 2008 0 2009 1 2010 4 2011 4 2012 9 2013 3 2014 3 2015 4 2016 5 2017 3 2018 3 2019 4 2020 1 2021 1 2022 1 2023 1 2024 2 2025 1 2026 2

His consistency has survived several major changes throughout his career. The Argentine superstar scored the majority of his hat-tricks at Barcelona, but he continued adding to his tally with La Albiceleste and later Inter Miami, including multiple three-goal performances in MLS.

Two different records, one extraordinary level of consistency

The comparison becomes particularly interesting when looking at the years in which each player failed to score a hat-trick. Ronaldo’s two blank years since 2008 were 2009 and 2025, while Messi’s only blank year after his first treble was 2008. This means the latter’s has maintained a longer uninterrupted sequence of calendar years with at least one hat-trick, stretching from 2009 through 2026.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Ronaldo still leads in overall career hat-trick numbers according to the supplied figures. His latest performance against Al-Kholood was reported to be his 67th career hat-trick, while Messi’s tally stood at approximately 62.

The figures also highlight how differently their careers have developed. Ronaldo’s most prolific hat-trick years were largely associated with his Real Madrid peak, while Messi’s record has extended across Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and Argentina.

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