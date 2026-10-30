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Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite trip to Uzbekistan: When will he play again?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent when Al-Nassr travel to Uzbekistan for their upcoming AFC Champions League Elite fixture against Pakhtakor, leaving head coach Ange Postecoglou without one of his most influential players. The decision comes shortly after the Portuguese forward produced another memorable performance in the Saudi Pro League, raising questions about his availability for the club’s next matches.

The 41-year-old is among several notable names missing from the travelling squad, with Al-Nassr preparing for a demanding period across domestic and continental competitions. The timing of the decision is notable because Ronaldo has just delivered another outstanding performance in the Saudi Pro League. He scored a hat-trick in Al-Nassr’s 5-3 victory over Al-Kholood on October 29, helping his team secure three important points.

The Portuguese forward’s three goals took his career tally to approximately 985, leaving him 15 short of the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone. His latest performance further underlined his importance to Al-Nassr, even as the club looks to distribute playing time more carefully.

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Postecoglou, who took charge in July on a two-year contract, has overseen an impressive domestic campaign so far. Al-Nassr has collected 28 points from 11 Saudi Pro League matches, recording nine wins, one draw and one defeat to remain firmly involved in the title race.

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Ronaldo, Coman and Simakan left out of travelling squad

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Postecoglou has decided to leave Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan out of the squad heading to Tashkent for the November 2 encounter against Pakhtakor. The Saudi outlet reported that the three players would not travel with the team, while young forward Abdulrahman Sufyani has been included in the travelling party.

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The decision appears to be part of a rotation strategy designed to manage the workload of key players. The long journey to Central Asia, combined with Al-Nassr’s busy schedule, could have influenced Postecoglou’s decision to give several regular starters additional recovery time.

Ronaldo’s absence is particularly significant given his recent contribution to the team. However, the coaching staff appears to be prioritizing his fitness for the challenges ahead rather than risking unnecessary fatigue during the continental trip.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

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Al-Nassr faces different challenge in Asia

Al-Nassr’s continental campaign has been less convincing than its domestic form. The Saudi side began its AFC Champions League Elite run with a 4-0 defeat against Al-Ain before responding with a 3-1 victory over Neftchi Fergana.

A third-round meeting with Al-Wasl was postponed, leaving Al-Nassr with three points from two matches ahead of the trip to face Pakhtakor. The upcoming fixture therefore represents an important opportunity for Postecoglou’s side to improve its position in the West Region standings.

With Ronaldo, Coman and Simakan unavailable, other members of the squad will have an opportunity to step forward. Sufyani’s inclusion also gives the young forward a chance to make an impression during an important continental encounter.

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ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr reacts

When is Cristiano Ronaldo’s next game?

Despite missing the Uzbekistan trip, Ronaldo is expected to return for Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League away fixture against Al-Hazem next Friday, November 6. The match is currently projected to be his next appearance in an Al-Nassr shirt, although his involvement will depend on his fitness and the coaching staff’s final decision.

The expected return would give Ronaldo an opportunity to continue his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone while helping the Knight of Najd maintain pressure in the league title race. For now, Postecoglou appears willing to sacrifice his star forward’s involvement in one continental fixture to keep him fresh for the demanding schedule ahead.

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