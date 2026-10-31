Cristiano Ronaldo could claim unique place in soccer history with next two headed strikes on road to 1,000-goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo is approaching two remarkable milestones as he continues his career with Al-Nassr, with his pursuit of 1,000 official goals attracting plenty of attention. The Portuguese forward has also moved closer to a historic scoring achievement that could further distinguish him from some of soccer’s greatest goalscorers.

At 41, Ronaldo remains a major attacking threat in the Saudi Pro League, and his latest performances have added another dimension to his remarkable career statistics. Just a handful of headed goals could be enough to put him at the top of another all-time list.

Ronaldo’s aerial ability has been one of the defining features of his career, helping him score consistently for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and Portugal. He has now scored 160 headed goals across his senior club and international career.

The milestone follows a productive spell in October, including his performances against Al-Faisaly and Al-Kholood. His header against Al-Kholood came during Al-Nassr‘s 5-3 Saudi Pro League victory on October 29, when he completed a second-half hat-trick and took his overall career tally to a reported 985 official goals.

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Headers account for approximately 16% of Ronaldo’s career goals, underlining how important his aerial presence has been throughout his time at the highest level. His ability to time his jumps, generate power, and find space inside the penalty area has remained a significant weapon even into his 40s.

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The historic record Ronaldo is chasing

The latest figures place Ronaldo within touching distance of a long-standing historical benchmark. Scottish soccer legend Jimmy McGrory is widely credited with 162 headed goals, according to IFAB’s historical list, leaving Ronaldo two behind the former Celtic striker.

McGrory built his reputation during the 1920s and 1930s, playing for Celtic between 1921 and 1937. His place at the top of the list has stood for generations, but Ronaldo now has a realistic opportunity to match and potentially surpass that total. Historical statistics from that period can be difficult to verify consistently, but his total of 162 remains a widely cited benchmark.

Rank Player Country Years Active Header Goals 1. Jimmy McGrory Scotland 1921–1937 162 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2002–present 160

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Ronaldo had reportedly reached 159 headed goals after scoring against Al-Faisaly on October 24, before adding another against Al-Kholood five days later. Two more headed goals would see him equal McGrory’s total, while a third would put him outright at the top of the list.

Ronaldo’s aerial ability has defied his age

Ronaldo’s position near the top of the list is particularly impressive given the length of his career. He has maintained his aerial threat across several leagues and different tactical systems, adapting his game while continuing to punish defenders inside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr jumps for a header whilst under pressure

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His physical attributes have always played an important role, but his success in the air also reflects anticipation, positioning, and timing. Those qualities have allowed him to remain dangerous from crosses and set pieces long after many forwards would have lost their place among the elite.

The Portuguese’s immediate challenge is to keep producing goals for Al-Nassr, with every appearance offering another opportunity to move closer to McGrory’s record. A short run of successful aerial finishes could see him make history before reaching the 1,000-goal milestone.