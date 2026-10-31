Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo could claim unique place in soccer history with next two headed strikes on road to 1,000-goal milestone

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo is approaching two remarkable milestones as he continues his career with Al-Nassr, with his pursuit of 1,000 official goals attracting plenty of attention. The Portuguese forward has also moved closer to a historic scoring achievement that could further distinguish him from some of soccer’s greatest goalscorers.

At 41, Ronaldo remains a major attacking threat in the Saudi Pro League, and his latest performances have added another dimension to his remarkable career statistics. Just a handful of headed goals could be enough to put him at the top of another all-time list.

Ronaldo’s aerial ability has been one of the defining features of his career, helping him score consistently for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and Portugal. He has now scored 160 headed goals across his senior club and international career.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The milestone follows a productive spell in October, including his performances against Al-Faisaly and Al-Kholood. His header against Al-Kholood came during Al-Nassr‘s 5-3 Saudi Pro League victory on October 29, when he completed a second-half hat-trick and took his overall career tally to a reported 985 official goals.

Tweet placeholder

Headers account for approximately 16% of Ronaldo’s career goals, underlining how important his aerial presence has been throughout his time at the highest level. His ability to time his jumps, generate power, and find space inside the penalty area has remained a significant weapon even into his 40s.

Advertisement

The historic record Ronaldo is chasing

The latest figures place Ronaldo within touching distance of a long-standing historical benchmark. Scottish soccer legend Jimmy McGrory is widely credited with 162 headed goals, according to IFAB’s historical list, leaving Ronaldo two behind the former Celtic striker.

McGrory built his reputation during the 1920s and 1930s, playing for Celtic between 1921 and 1937. His place at the top of the list has stood for generations, but Ronaldo now has a realistic opportunity to match and potentially surpass that total. Historical statistics from that period can be difficult to verify consistently, but his total of 162 remains a widely cited benchmark.

RankPlayerCountryYears ActiveHeader Goals
1.Jimmy McGroryScotland1921–1937162
2.Cristiano RonaldoPortugal2002–present160
Advertisement

Ronaldo had reportedly reached 159 headed goals after scoring against Al-Faisaly on October 24, before adding another against Al-Kholood five days later. Two more headed goals would see him equal McGrory’s total, while a third would put him outright at the top of the list.

Ronaldo’s aerial ability has defied his age

Ronaldo’s position near the top of the list is particularly impressive given the length of his career. He has maintained his aerial threat across several leagues and different tactical systems, adapting his game while continuing to punish defenders inside the box.

ronaldo header al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr jumps for a header whilst under pressure

Advertisement

His physical attributes have always played an important role, but his success in the air also reflects anticipation, positioning, and timing. Those qualities have allowed him to remain dangerous from crosses and set pieces long after many forwards would have lost their place among the elite.

The Portuguese’s immediate challenge is to keep producing goals for Al-Nassr, with every appearance offering another opportunity to move closer to McGrory’s record. A short run of successful aerial finishes could see him make history before reaching the 1,000-goal milestone.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo impresses Ange Postecoglou again as Al-Nassr coach singles out one regret after CR7’s perfect hat-trick against Al-Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo impresses Ange Postecoglou again as Al-Nassr coach singles out one regret after CR7’s perfect hat-trick against Al-Kholood

The veteran forward delivered a remarkable second-half display against Al-Kholood, although his manager felt the night could have been even more special.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Carlos Tevez reveals how Argentina’s legend predicts his own goals and why CR7 is different

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Carlos Tevez reveals how Argentina’s legend predicts his own goals and why CR7 is different

Carlos Tevez has offered a particularly interesting perspective, recalling his experiences alongside both superstars and explaining what separated their approaches to the game.

Raphinha joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an impressive LaLiga feat with brace for Barcelona vs Alaves

Raphinha joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an impressive LaLiga feat with brace for Barcelona vs Alaves

Few players in LaLiga history can say they have matched the start to a season that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo once produced. Raphinha has now earned a place in that conversation. The Brazilian winger is having a standout 2026-27 campaign, and his latest performance at home has put him alongside two of the greatest […]

Cristiano Ronaldo has had only two years without a hat-trick since 2008: How does Lionel Messi compare?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had only two years without a hat-trick since 2008: How does Lionel Messi compare?

Since Ronaldo recorded his first career hat-trick in 2008, the Portuguese forward has experienced remarkably few calendar years without scoring at least three goals in a single match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo