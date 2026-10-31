How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Liverpool vs Arsenal: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|0-0
|January 8, 2026
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|1-0
|August 31, 2025
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|2-2
|May 11, 2025
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|2-2
|October 27, 2024
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|2-1
|July 31, 2024
|Club Friendlies
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|3-1
|February 4, 2024
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|0-2
|January 7, 2024
|FA Cup
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|1-1
|December 23, 2023
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|2-2
|April 9, 2023
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|3-2
|October 9, 2022
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 9
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|+11
|21
|2
|Arsenal
|8
|+8
|21
|3
|Brighton
|8
|+16
|16
|4
|Chelsea
|9
|+4
|16
|5
|Liverpool
|8
|+3
|15
|6
|Brentford
|8
|+5
|11
|7
|Leeds
|8
|+3
|11
|8
|Newcastle
|8
|-2
|11
|9
|Aston Villa
|8
|-3
|11
|10
|Hull
|8
|+1
|10
|11
|Everton
|8
|-1
|10
|12
|Ipswich Town
|8
|-4
|10
|13
|Bournemouth
|8
|-1
|9
|14
|Tottenham
|8
|-2
|9
|15
|Fulham
|8
|-2
|8
|16
|Manchester United
|9
|-5
|7
|17
|Crystal Palace
|8
|-10
|7
|18
|Nottingham
|8
|-4
|6
|19
|Coventry
|8
|-9
|6
|20
|Sunderland
|8
|-8
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|8:30 AM
|Hull vs. Ipswich Town
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Brentford vs. Nottingham
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Coventry vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Manchester City vs. Brighton
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Bournemouth vs. Leeds
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|11:30 AM
|Newcastle vs. Everton
|Monday, November 2, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Liverpool will face Arsenal on Sunday, November 1, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Liverpool vs Arsenal game in the United States.
- Liverpool lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings.