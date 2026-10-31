How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Liverpool vs Arsenal WHAT Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool host Arsenal on Sunday, November 1 in the Premier League off the back of a mixed run. They drew 1-1 with Chelsea last Tuesday, having beaten Brighton 2-0 on October 25 and edged Villarreal 4-3 on October 20 in a game that produced plenty of goals at both ends. The Chelsea result snapped a two-game winning streak, but the Villarreal scoreline suggests Liverpool can still score freely when needed. A win here would steady things after the draw and send a message early in the season.

Arsenal travel to Merseyside having also failed to win their last time out, drawing 1-1 with Fleetwood on October 27. Before that they beat Everton 2-0 on October 24 and were held 2-2 by Bayern Munich on October 21, a result that showed they can match up with strong opposition even without taking all three points. The pattern of draws sandwiching a win points to a team still finding consistency. Arsenal will see this trip to Anfield as a chance to prove they belong among the league’s top sides this season.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Arsenal vs. Liverpool 0-0 January 8, 2026 Premier League Liverpool vs. Arsenal 1-0 August 31, 2025 Premier League Liverpool vs. Arsenal 2-2 May 11, 2025 Premier League Arsenal vs. Liverpool 2-2 October 27, 2024 Premier League Liverpool vs. Arsenal 2-1 July 31, 2024 Club Friendlies Arsenal vs. Liverpool 3-1 February 4, 2024 Premier League Arsenal vs. Liverpool 0-2 January 7, 2024 FA Cup Liverpool vs. Arsenal 1-1 December 23, 2023 Premier League Liverpool vs. Arsenal 2-2 April 9, 2023 Premier League Arsenal vs. Liverpool 3-2 October 9, 2022 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 9

# Team P GD Pts 1 Manchester City 8 +11 21 2 Arsenal 8 +8 21 3 Brighton 8 +16 16 4 Chelsea 9 +4 16 5 Liverpool 8 +3 15 6 Brentford 8 +5 11 7 Leeds 8 +3 11 8 Newcastle 8 -2 11 9 Aston Villa 8 -3 11 10 Hull 8 +1 10 11 Everton 8 -1 10 12 Ipswich Town 8 -4 10 13 Bournemouth 8 -1 9 14 Tottenham 8 -2 9 15 Fulham 8 -2 8 16 Manchester United 9 -5 7 17 Crystal Palace 8 -10 7 18 Nottingham 8 -4 6 19 Coventry 8 -9 6 20 Sunderland 8 -8 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Chelsea vs. Manchester United Saturday, October 31, 2026 8:30 AM Hull vs. Ipswich Town Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Brentford vs. Nottingham Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Coventry vs. Sunderland Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Manchester City vs. Brighton Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Bournemouth vs. Leeds Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:30 PM Aston Villa vs. Fulham Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:00 PM Liverpool vs. Arsenal Sunday, November 1, 2026 11:30 AM Newcastle vs. Everton Monday, November 2, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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