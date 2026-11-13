How to watch Serbia vs Germany match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Serbia vs Germany on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Serbia vs Germany WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, November 13, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ViX, Tubi STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Serbia host Germany on Friday, November 13 in the Nations League carrying a difficult stretch of results into the game. They lost 1-2 to the Netherlands on October 4, having already fallen 0-2 to Germany three days earlier on October 1, and before that dropped a 1-2 decision to the Netherlands on September 27. Three straight losses leave Serbia searching for a response on home soil, and a repeat result against Germany would extend a run they badly need to stop.

Germany travel to Serbia on an unbeaten run across their last two outings. They drew 0-0 with Greece on October 4 after beating Serbia 2-0 on October 1, though that stretch follows a 0-1 loss to Greece on September 27. The win over Serbia stands out as their most productive result in that span, and they will look to build on it rather than settle for another draw. With form trending upward, Germany arrive with the better recent record of the two sides.

Serbia vs Germany: last 5 meetings

In their last 5 meetings, Serbia have won 1 and Germany have won 3, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Germany vs. Serbia 2-0 October 1, 2026 UEFA Nations League Germany vs. Serbia 1-1 March 20, 2019 Friendlies Germany vs. Serbia 0-1 June 18, 2010 FIFA World Cup Germany vs. Serbia 2-1 May 31, 2008 Friendlies Germany vs. Serbia 1-0 April 29, 2003 Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Netherlands 4 +2 8 2 Greece 4 +2 8 3 Germany 4 +1 5 4 Serbia 4 -5 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Armenia vs. Cyprus Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Turkey vs. Belgium Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Montenegro vs. Latvia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM San Marino vs. Belarus Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Albania vs. Finland Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Czechia vs. Spain Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM England vs. Croatia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Italy vs. France Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Moldova vs. Kazakhstan Friday, November 13, 2026 12:00 PM Andorra vs. Gibraltar Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Luxembourg vs. Estonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Bulgaria vs. Iceland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovenia vs. Switzerland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Scotland vs. North Macedonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Serbia vs. Germany Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Netherlands vs. Greece Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Kosovo vs. Israel Saturday, November 14, 2026 9:00 AM Georgia vs. Hungary Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM Norway vs. Wales Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Romania vs. Poland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Austria vs. Ireland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Portugal vs. Denmark Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Serbia vs Germany and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Serbia will face Germany on Friday, November 13, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, ViX will carry the Serbia vs Germany game in the United States.

Germany lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 5 meetings.

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