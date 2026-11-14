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Portugal vs Denmark: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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João Félix of Portugal
© Getty ImagesJoão Félix of Portugal
Portugal and Denmark meet again just days after their last meeting, and this time Jorge Jesus’s side gets to host the rematch.
Portugal have won their last two outings, beating Denmark 4-2 on October 1 before following up with a 2-1 win over Norway on October 4. Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix lead a dangerous front line that has found goals in bunches over those two matches. Another win here would stretch their momentum further and send a clear message in this Nations League group.
Denmark bounced back from that loss to Portugal with a 1-0 win over Wales on October 4, a result that steadied things after conceding four goals just three days earlier. Brian Riemer’s side showed defensive discipline in that narrow victory, a contrast to the openness of the first meeting with Portugal. A positive result in Lisbon would go a long way toward erasing the memory of that 4-2 defeat.
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Portugal projected lineup

Jesus sets Portugal up in a 4-2-3-1, with Palhinha and Vitinha screening the back four and giving Bruno Fernandes freedom to link play ahead of them. Bernardo Silva and João Félix flank Fernandes in support of Gonçalo Ramos, giving the attack rotation and movement across the front line. Dalot and Nazinho provide width from fullback, while Dias and Renato Veiga anchor the center of defense. There are no absences to account for, so Jesus can call on his strongest available group.
Portugal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Flávio Nazinho, João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vítor Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix. Coach: Jorge Jesus.

Denmark projected lineup

Riemer lines Denmark up in a 4-4-2, pairing Rasmus Hojlund with William Osula up front to keep a direct focus to their attack. Isaksen and Daramy work the flanks in midfield, feeding the strikers and tracking back to support Kristensen and Maehle at fullback. Hjulmand and Froholdt sit centrally to control tempo and protect a back line of Andersen and Provstgaard. With no absences reported, Riemer named his first-choice lineup for the trip to Lisbon.
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Denmark projected starting XI (4-4-2): Mads Hermansen, Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle, Gustav Isaksen, Morten Hjulmand, Victor Mow Froholdt, Mohammed Daramy, Rasmus Hojlund, William Osula. Coach: Brian Riemer.
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