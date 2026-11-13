Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Concacaf Nations League
Comments

How to watch Guatemala vs Canada match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Alphonso Davies of Canada.
© Getty ImagesAlphonso Davies of Canada.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Guatemala vs Canada on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Guatemala vs Canada
WHAT Concacaf Nations League
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Friday, November 13, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Guatemala host Canada on Friday, November 13 in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. They come into this game unbeaten in their last three outings, beating Suriname 1-0 on October 6 after a scoreless draw with the same opponent four days earlier. That stretch followed a 6-0 rout of El Salvador on September 29, a result that showed Guatemala can score in bunches when things click. The home side will look to carry that form into a tough test against a higher-ranked rival.
Add as a preferredsource on Google
Canada arrive off a narrow 1-0 loss to the United States on October 7, a result that snapped a two-game winning run. Before that defeat, they beat Peru 2-0 on October 3 and edged Chile 1-0 on September 26, both clean sheets that pointed to a settled defense. Canada visit Guatemala looking to bounce back from that setback in Nations League play. A win would steady their campaign after the loss to the Americans.

Guatemala vs Canada: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Canada vs. Guatemala 1-0 January 18, 2026 Friendlies
Canada vs. Guatemala 1-1 June 29, 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada 0-0 July 2, 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
Canada vs. Guatemala 1-0 March 27, 2015 Friendlies
Guatemala vs. Canada 0-3 June 30, 2009 Friendlies
Canada vs. Guatemala 3-0 June 16, 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada 0-1 November 18, 2004 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Canada vs. Guatemala 0-2 August 19, 2004 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Canada vs. Guatemala 3-2 October 15, 1988 Concacaf Nations Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada 1-0 October 9, 1988 Concacaf Nations Cup

All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Curacao vs. Panama Thursday, November 12, 2026 7:30 PM
Grenada vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Friday, November 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Bermuda vs. Saint Lucia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Puerto Rico vs. Dominica Friday, November 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Saint Martin vs. El Salvador Friday, November 13, 2026 6:00 PM
Montserrat vs. Nicaragua Friday, November 13, 2026 7:00 PM
Guatemala vs. Canada Friday, November 13, 2026 9:00 PM
Sint Maarten vs. French Guiana Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:00 PM
Haiti vs. USMNT Saturday, November 14, 2026 4:30 PM
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs. Belize Saturday, November 14, 2026 7:00 PM
Jamaica vs. Mexico Saturday, November 14, 2026 8:00 PM
Panama vs. Curacao Sunday, November 15, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Guatemala will face Canada on Friday, November 13, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
  • Fubo, Fox Sports 2 will carry the Guatemala vs Canada game in the United States.
  • Canada lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
FIFA Rankings and the USMNT: Did Christian Pulisic’s side suffer a major drop after Nations League losses?

FIFA Rankings and the USMNT: Did Christian Pulisic’s side suffer a major drop after Nations League losses?

FIFA has released its latest world rankings, sparking questions about whether the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) and its star player, Christian Pulisic, have taken a hit following a disappointing CONCACAF Nations League campaign.

Pochettino and Pulisic fail to turn the tide: USMNT’s FIFA Ranking set to take shocking hit

Pochettino and Pulisic fail to turn the tide: USMNT’s FIFA Ranking set to take shocking hit

The USMNT looks increasingly like a project veering off course, just as the clock begins to tick louder towards the 2026 World Cup. Yet, things are going very wrong — and not just on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic's direct reply to USMNT commitment doubts: Milan ace delivers seven-word statement

Christian Pulisic's direct reply to USMNT commitment doubts: Milan ace delivers seven-word statement

The USMNT entered the CONCACAF Nations League Finals with expectations of success. Instead, they suffered back-to-back defeats. One of the key figures in the aftermath has been Christian Pulisic, the American captain and Milan star.

'He’s not that guy': Thierry Henry sends a clear reality-check message to USMNT fans

'He’s not that guy': Thierry Henry sends a clear reality-check message to USMNT fans

Christian Pulisic’s captaincy of the USMNT has come under fire following a disappointing CONCACAF Nations League campaign. However, Thierry Henry has now come to Pulisic’s defense, calling for a reassessment of expectations placed on the 26-year-old.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo