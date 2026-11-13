How to watch Guatemala vs Canada match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

Guatemala host Canada on Friday, November 13 in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. They come into this game unbeaten in their last three outings, beating Suriname 1-0 on October 6 after a scoreless draw with the same opponent four days earlier. That stretch followed a 6-0 rout of El Salvador on September 29, a result that showed Guatemala can score in bunches when things click. The home side will look to carry that form into a tough test against a higher-ranked rival.
Canada arrive off a narrow 1-0 loss to the United States on October 7, a result that snapped a two-game winning run. Before that defeat, they beat Peru 2-0 on October 3 and edged Chile 1-0 on September 26, both clean sheets that pointed to a settled defense. Canada visit Guatemala looking to bounce back from that setback in Nations League play. A win would steady their campaign after the loss to the Americans.
Guatemala vs Canada: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Canada vs. Guatemala
1-0
January 18, 2026
Friendlies
Canada vs. Guatemala
1-1
June 29, 2025
Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada
0-0
July 2, 2023
Concacaf Gold Cup
Canada vs. Guatemala
1-0
March 27, 2015
Friendlies
Guatemala vs. Canada
0-3
June 30, 2009
Friendlies
Canada vs. Guatemala
3-0
June 16, 2007
Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada
0-1
November 18, 2004
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Canada vs. Guatemala
0-2
August 19, 2004
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Canada vs. Guatemala
3-2
October 15, 1988
Concacaf Nations Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada
1-0
October 9, 1988
Concacaf Nations Cup
All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Curacao vs. Panama
Thursday, November 12, 2026
7:30 PM
Grenada vs. St. Kitts and Nevis
Friday, November 13, 2026
2:00 PM
Bermuda vs. Saint Lucia
Friday, November 13, 2026
2:00 PM
Puerto Rico vs. Dominica
Friday, November 13, 2026
2:00 PM
Saint Martin vs. El Salvador
Friday, November 13, 2026
6:00 PM
Montserrat vs. Nicaragua
Friday, November 13, 2026
7:00 PM
Guatemala vs. Canada
Friday, November 13, 2026
9:00 PM
Sint Maarten vs. French Guiana
Saturday, November 14, 2026
2:00 PM
Haiti vs. USMNT
Saturday, November 14, 2026
4:30 PM
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs. Belize
Saturday, November 14, 2026
7:00 PM
Jamaica vs. Mexico
Saturday, November 14, 2026
8:00 PM
Panama vs. Curacao
Sunday, November 15, 2026
6:00 PM
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Summary
Guatemala will face Canada on Friday, November 13, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
Fubo, Fox Sports 2 will carry the Guatemala vs Canada game in the United States.
Canada lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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