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Portugal prepares tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League, but his presence remains uncertain

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Portugal will say a symbolic goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, when it hosts Denmark in the Nations League at the Estadio Municipal de Braga. It will be the team’s first match since the forward announced his retirement from the national team on Nov. 5, although it is still unclear whether he will be in the stands to see it.

The idea took shape in a meeting on Thursday between federation president Pedro Proenca, coach Jorge Jesus, and the team’s three captains: Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Bruno Fernandes.

They reportedly agreed that every player will walk onto the pitch wearing the No. 7, the number that Ronaldo made his own during 23 years with the national team. The tribute is also expected to continue during the game, which will be stopped in the seventh minute so that the stadium can give Ronaldo a standing ovation, reportedly with UEFA’s approval.

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Off the pitch, the federation has also left Ronaldo’s room at the Cidade do Futebol, the team’s training base, empty during this camp. Even so, there has been no confirmation about whether the Al Nassr striker will attend the stadium, and the reports about the ceremony do not mention any official word on his participation.

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Jorge Jesus reacts to the tribute

The Portugal coach was asked about the homage at his press conference on the eve of the match, where he explained that the idea did not originate with him or his staff. “Such decisions are always the responsibility of the Portuguese Football Federation, more specifically its football and sporting departments and its president,” he said.

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Even so, he was quick to praise it: “It is brilliant because nobody can forget the 23 years Cris spent with the national team, what he achieved for Portugal, and the impact he has had on the world of football”.

Jesus, who worked with Ronaldo for a year, added that he knows him well and understands how important he is “not only to the younger players and the next generation, but to everyone”. He closed with a reminder of what the player means for the country: “We must never forget that he is a legend of Portuguese football.

The tribute in Braga gives Portugal a chance to say goodbye properly to a player whose exit from the national team did not come in the best way, after weeks of tension with Jesus. For Ronaldo, who spent 23 years with the team, it could be the closing chapter that the circumstances of his retirement did not allow, if he decides to be there.

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