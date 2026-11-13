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Guatemala vs Canada: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Tajon Buchanan of Canada
© Getty ImagesTajon Buchanan of Canada
Guatemala host Canada in a Concacaf Nations League meeting that pits a home side on a short unbeaten run against a visiting squad built around several Premier League and European regulars.
Guatemala come into this one having won 1-0 over Suriname on October 6, following a scoreless draw with the same opponent on October 2. That stretch of back-to-back clean sheets against Suriname shows a team settling defensively under Luis Fernando Tena. A positive result here would keep Guatemala’s momentum going in a competition that carries real weight for their regional standing.
Canada arrive without a recent form line to lean on, but the occasion itself carries its own significance. A Nations League trip to Guatemala is the kind of fixture that tests squad depth away from home conditions. For Jesse Marsch’s group, this match is about banking points and building continuity ahead of the matches still to come in the competition.
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Guatemala confirmed lineup

Tena sets Guatemala up in a 4-2-3-1 with Nicholas Hagen behind a back line of Aarón Herrera, José Morales, José Rosales and Allen Yanes. Nicolás Samayoa and Óscar Santis sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Rubio Rubín, Darwin Lom and Jesús López just behind lone striker Rudy Muñoz. There are no absences to account for, so Tena has his full group available and can lean on the same structure that produced consecutive clean matches against Suriname.
Guatemala confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Nicholas Hagen, Aarón Herrera, José Morales, José Rosales, Allen Yanes, Nicolás Samayoa, Óscar Santis, Rubio Rubín, Darwin Lom, Jesús López, Rudy Muñoz. Coach: Luis Fernando Tena.

Canada confirmed lineup

Marsch lines Canada up in a 4-4-2, with Maxime Crépeau in goal behind a back four of Richie Laryea, Alphonso Davies, Luc De Fougerolles and Joel Waterman. Mathieu Choinière, Tajon Buchanan, Niko Sigur and Liam Millar make up the midfield four, with Jonathan David paired alongside Tani Oluwaseyi up front. With no absences listed, Marsch sends out a full-strength XI that leans on Davies and Buchanan’s width and the partnership of David and Oluwaseyi to carry the attacking load.
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Canada confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau, Richie Laryea, Alphonso Davies, Mathieu Choinière, Luc De Fougerolles, Joel Waterman, Tajon Buchanan, Niko Sigur, Tani Oluwaseyi, Jonathan David, Liam Millar. Coach: Jesse Marsch.
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