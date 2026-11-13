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Bernardo Silva isn’t concerned about Portugal’s pressure without Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘It’s not a major issue’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva of Portugal.

Bernardo Silva has addressed one of the questions that surrounds Portugal now that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer part of the team. In the press conference ahead of Saturday’s Nations League match against Denmark, the midfielder was asked how the squad’s leaders will cope with the pressure that comes with a new era.

The question was whether he and other senior players such as Bruno Fernandes will feel more responsibility now that the attention no longer revolves around Ronaldo. Silva acknowledged that the spotlight will change.

In terms of the spotlight, perhaps yes, because everyone knows the influence Cristiano has whenever he steps onto the pitch,” he said. “Most of the people who went to the stadium went there to watch Cristiano, and many attended specifically because of him. That will probably no longer be the case”.

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At the same time, the midfielder made clear that the squad is ready for that change, since most of its members already deal with high expectations at their clubs. “Our players are used to being in the spotlight at their clubs. They are accustomed to pressure and responsibility, and to being held accountable when things don’t go well,” he explained.

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That experience is the reason Silva does not see the situation as a source of concern. “So, I don’t think it’s a major issue,” he concluded. His words come on the eve of the first match since Ronaldo’s retirement on Nov. 5, when Portugal will begin to find out what life looks like without him in Braga.

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Saturday’s match in Braga will double as a goodbye to the forward, since the Portuguese federation has organized a homage in his honor. The details were settled on Thursday at a meeting that brought together president Pedro Proenca, coach Jorge Jesus, and captains Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Bruno Fernandes.

The squad will step onto the pitch with the No. 7 on their backs, a nod to the shirt Ronaldo wore during his 23 years with the national team. Once the ball starts rolling, the match is expected to be paused in the seventh minute so the crowd can give him a standing ovation.

Once the ceremony ends, the focus will return to the pitch, where Portugal will begin working on its future. For Ronaldo, who leaves with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both world records, the night in Braga will be a reminder of what he gave to the national team, whether or not he is there to see it.

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