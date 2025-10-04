Trending topics:
How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesThibaut Courtois of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Villarreal
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, October 4, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
Match Overview

After a tough 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the heated Madrid Derby that saw them drop from first place in La Liga, Real Madrid are ready to respond following a strong showing in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappe leads a squad determined to reclaim their stride as they receive Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine, currently third with 16 points, will be looking to narrow the gap on league leaders Barcelona, promising a fierce battle on the pitch. With the title race on the line and both teams hungry for victory, this is one matchup you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
