Hansi Flick sends clear message on Ter Stegen’s Barcelona return after Copa del Rey close call

Marc-André ter Stegen has finally made his long-awaited return to FC Barcelona after undergoing multiple recovery processes following two significant injuries. With the Blaugrana securing a narrow 2–0 win over CD Guadalajara in their 2025–26 Copa del Rey debut, head coach Hansi Flick delivered a clear message regarding the German goalkeeper’s role moving forward.

In September 2024, Ter Stegen suffered a complete tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee against Villarreal, an injury that sidelined him for the entire season. While he was initially expected to return for the 2025–26 campaign, a subsequent back issue forced him to undergo surgery, delaying his comeback further. More than 14 months after his last appearance, Flick selected him as the starting goalkeeper in Tuesday’s match.

Asked about the decision to start Ter Stegen after previously casting doubt on his immediate return, Flick was direct: “For me, Marc is the captain. He’s been at the club for around 12 years and now he’s back. I wanted to give him more… We spoke with the coaching staff and felt it was the right moment to give him the opportunity.”

Flick also reiterated that Joan García, who was rested for the match, remains the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, while Wojciech Szczęsny and Ter Stegen are viewed as strong alternatives. “It’s just for this game, nothing else. He had the opportunity to play, and it was also a great next step for him,” the boss concluded his response on the German’s return.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona embraces Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona dominated possession with an overwhelming 82 percent, limiting Guadalajara to few opportunities in the final third, but still, Ter Stegen was called into action on several occasions, finishing with three solid saves. The performance raised expectations that he could soon challenge for the starting role as the second half of the season unfolds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski together? Inter Miami’s transfer call on Barcelona ace could rewrite MLS history, and it all hinges on Luis Suarez

Barcelona survive close call in Copa del Rey debut

Barcelona entered the round of 32 as clear favorites against third-division Guadalajara on Tuesday, but the visitors made things difficult with a compact defensive approach. The Blaugrana finally broke through in the 76th minute when Andreas Christensen headed home the opener, before Lamine Yamal set up Marcus Rashford in stoppage time to seal the 2-0 victory.

Flick was asked for his reaction after the match and praised his team’s approach: “I was happy with the attitude we showed today. It was key for the victory too. When you play this Copa del Rey games, it’s not easy because they defended really good, but at the end, the most important thing is the attitude, the mentality we showed on the pitch, and it was good.“

Elsewhere in the competition, one of Tuesday’s biggest surprises saw RCD Mallorca eliminated by second-division Deportivo de La Coruña following a 1-0 defeat. Barcelona will now close out their 2025 schedule on Sunday with a challenging trip to face third-place Villarreal in La Liga.

Advertisement