World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Poland vs Netherlands match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Leonardo Herrera

Wout Weghorst of Netherlands
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesWout Weghorst of Netherlands
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Poland vs Netherlands on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Poland vs Netherlands
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, November 14, 2025
WHERE Fubo and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A high-stakes clash is coming in the UEFA Qualifiers as the Netherlands aim to secure their spot in the next World Cup with a decisive win. Sitting atop the group, the Dutch know that three points would officially seal their qualification, but Poland arrives with plenty to fight for.

The visitors still have an outside shot at claiming first place and will need nothing short of a win to keep that dream alive before finishing against Malta. More importantly, they’ll be focused on avoiding defeat to stay ahead of Finland in the race for second. Don’t miss this pivotal matchup!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Poland vs Netherlands and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
