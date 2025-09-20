Trending topics:
EFL Championship
How to watch Norwich vs Wrexham match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 EFL Championship

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Conor Coady of Wrexham
© Cameron Smith/Getty ImagesConor Coady of Wrexham
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norwich vs Wrexham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Norwich vs Wrexham
WHAT EFL Championship
WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, September 20, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Wrexham’s long-awaited return to the second tier has been tougher than expected, with the club managing just four points from their first five matches and searching for a breakthrough win to climb out of the bottom of the standings.

The step up from League One was always going to present challenges, but expectations were higher after their strong push last season. Norwich City haven’t exactly impressed either, collecting seven points through five games and landing in mid-table, but they’ll see this matchup as a chance to gain momentum and push further up the Championship ladder.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to EFL Championship, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
