In their hunt for a new manager after David Wagner’s firing, Norwich City have begun talks with Will Still, the former head coach of Reims.

The 31-year-old Still had discussions at the Canaries’ Lotus Training Centre after leaving his role in Ligue 1 earlier this month, BBC say. His visit displays the club’s genuine interest, even if he is only one of many possibilities the club considers.

The search for Wagner’s successor comes after Leeds dashed Norwich‘s promotion hopes with a 4-0 defeat in the Championship play-off semi-finals. Despite a strong finish to the season, the English side dismissed Wagner due to the overall performance falling short of expectations.

Sporting Director Ben Knapper is leading the search for a new head coach. What’s more, he has a previous working relationship with Still from his time at Arsenal. That’s where the Belgian coached former Arsenal talent Folarin Balogun during the 2022-23 season.

Norwich City wants Will Still and promising ability as coach

Will Still, a Belgian of English descent, became famous for his unorthodox career trajectory in soccer management. Even though he didn’t have a UEFA Pro License, Still managed Ligue 1 team Reims nonetheless. Thus, the club had to pay penalties of $27,000 per match until he started getting one.

While he was at Reims, the team went on a remarkable 17-game league-winning run. However, by the end of the season, they had only won twice in 14 matches. Eventually, it led to their mutual departure.

Still had already established himself as a notable young coach before joining Reims. He led the Belgian Pro League team Beerschot when he was only 28 years old. He often attributes his drive and strategy to the very successful computer game Football Manager, which he loves.

What now for Norwich?

While Still is a prominent candidate, Norwich is exploring other options as well, as per The Sun. The club also considers Dutchman Pascal Jansen, formerly of AZ Alkmaar, known for his attractive style of play; that’s despite his January sacking.

Johannes Hoff Thorup of Nordsjaelland is also liked within the club, although securing a work permit for the Danish coach could pose challenges. Additionally, there were earlier discussions with Arsenal assistant coach Carlos Cuesta, but their interest in him has since cooled.

The appointment of a new head coach is expected to be finalized shortly as Norwich aims to build on their late-season momentum and prepare for another promotion bid. The club’s immediate goals will include stabilizing team performance and making strategic signings in the summer transfer window.

Will Still’s youth, innovative approach, and previous successes make him an intriguing candidate for Norwich. If appointed, he would bring a fresh perspective and potentially reignite the club’s ambitions to return to the Premier League.

In the meantime, the Canaries are expected to continue their thorough evaluation of all potential candidates to ensure the best fit for their long-term vision. The decision is critical, as it will shape the club’s strategies and prospects for the upcoming seasons.

PHOTOS: IMAGO