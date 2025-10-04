Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
U20 World Cup
Comments

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Morocco U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

A fan waves a Mexican flag
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesA fan waves a Mexican flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico U20 vs Morocco U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico U20 vs Morocco U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, October 4, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group C has quickly become one of the most exciting storylines of the U20 World Cup, with Morocco U20 stealing the spotlight. Once flying under the radar, the Moroccans have shocked the soccer world with wins over both Brazil and Spain and now have their sights set on claiming first place in the group.

Mexico U20 has proven they can compete with the heavyweights as well, delivering strong performances and staying in the hunt for a Round of 16 spot. With everything on the line, this final matchup is shaping up to be a must-watch clash filled with intensity, skill, and drama—don’t miss a moment of the action!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico U20 vs Morocco U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Brazil U20 will take on Morocco U20 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Morocco U20 will face Spain U20 in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah set eyes on the prize: Which African nation will book 2026 World Cup spot first?

Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah set eyes on the prize: Which African nation will book 2026 World Cup spot first?

The biggest question lingers with a sense of mystery: Which will be the first African country to secure its place at the 2026 World Cup?

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Real Madrid clash with Villarreal in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo