Lionel Messi‘s eventual successor could come from an increasingly familiar pathway, with Argentina looking towards another talented prospect developed in Spain. Following the rise of Nico Paz, the South American nation is now monitoring a Real Madrid youngster whose performances have attracted attention from both sides of the international divide.

The player has enjoyed an impressive rise through the Spanish club’s academy, collecting trophies and establishing himself as one of its most promising young midfielders. However, his family background has created an opportunity for Argentina to make another important addition to its youth setup.

La Albiceleste has increasingly focused on identifying young players born or raised in Europe who have family connections allowing them to represent the national team. These prospects have become an important part of the Argentine Football Association (AFA)’s long-term recruitment strategy.

Nico Paz is one of the clearest examples of that approach. Born in Tenerife and developed at Real Madrid, the midfielder chose Argentina and has since emerged as one of the country’s exciting young talents, with some viewing him as a potential successor to Messi’s famous number 10 role.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greeting teammate Nico Paz

The Argentine youth setup believes that bringing Europe-based players into its system can offer valuable experience. Diego Placente, who oversees Argentina’s youth teams, has repeatedly highlighted the benefits of exposing such prospects to South American soccer.

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Argentina’s latest target emerges after snatching Paz from Spain

Argentina’s interest has understandably attracted attention in Spain, where the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is also monitoring several young talents developed through domestic academies. Real Madrid has played an important role in producing players for Spain‘s youth teams, making the possibility of losing another academy prospect particularly significant.

The player attracting all this attention now is Carlos Diez, Real Madrid’s 19-year-old midfielder and captain of its Juvenil A side. Born in Madrid on May 17, 2007, he has Argentine eligibility through his family background and has already made an appearance for La Roja’s Under-19 team.

Carlos Diez of Real Madrid looks on

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Diez’s attacking numbers help explain why Argentina is so keen to bring him into its setup. He reportedly registered 23 goals and 18 assists in 39 matches, giving him an outstanding total of 41 goal contributions for Real Madrid’s youth side.

He also enjoyed a trophy-filled period with the club, winning the UEFA Youth League and the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup, alongside domestic youth honors. His performances have helped establish him as an influential midfielder, with his preferred number 10 shirt reflecting his admiration for Luka Modric.

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Argentina and Spain look to lock horns for another promising talent

The current manager of the Argentina U-20 national team, Diego Placente, confirmed that the national team had attempted to bring Diez into its Under-20 environment during the November international period. However, Real Madrid refused to release him because the proposed training sessions and friendlies did not fall within an official FIFA international window.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, Placente explained why he wanted to assess the midfielder in Argentina’s environment. “We know the quality he has. We wanted him to be able to come during this FIFA window so he could also train,” the coach said. He added that playing in South America could provide Europe-based youngsters with different experiences and help them become more complete players.

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What’s more, even David Cubillo, Spain’s youth coach, has publicly acknowledged the midfielder’s potential and confirmed that he remains on the federation’s radar. “He’s a player we’ve been watching closely in Spain because we can really enjoy watching him play,” Cubillo told Bolavip.

He added that the youngster had enjoyed considerable success at club level and that Spain hoped to call him up again in the future. Cubillo also recognized that the final decision would belong to the player himself. “When the time comes, given that both offers will likely be made, he will have to decide his future,” he explained.

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Decision that could shape Diez’s international future

Diez has already represented Spain in a match against Italy at Under-19 level, but that appearance does not prevent him from switching to Argentina. He played 45 minutes in the January fixture, leaving the door open for the AFA to pursue him.

Argentina could make another attempt ahead of the South American Under-20 Championship, scheduled for January 22 to February 7, 2027. Spain, meanwhile, will hope to convince the midfielder that his future belongs with the country where he was born and developed.