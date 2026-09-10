Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Lionel Scaloni is set to face the departure of Walter Samuel from his Argentina coaching staff

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Scaloni and Walter Samuel of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni and Walter Samuel of Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni is set to lose one of his longest-serving assistants, as Walter Samuel has already decided to step away from Argentina’s coaching staff once his current cycle wraps up at the end of 2026, according to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, closing out an eight-year run alongside Scaloni.

Edul reported that Samuel’s exit is already resolved internally, with the departure set to take effect once the post-2026 cycle begins. This could turn out to be one of the factors weighing on Scaloni’s own decision about whether to renew his contract with the AFA, which remains unresolved.

Edul tied the coach’s continuity to whether he still has the energy and desire to rebuild a team and start a new stage of the project, a rebuild that would now have to happen without one of his most trusted lieutenants regardless of what Scaloni himself decides.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Samuel’s departure would mark the end of a partnership that delivered four titles, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, along with a run to the 2026 World Cup final.

Lionel Scaloni and Walter Samuel during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier. (Getty Images)

Lionel Scaloni and Walter Samuel during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier. (Getty Images)

Whether or not Scaloni stays on, his technical staff will need to be at least partially rebuilt for whatever comes next, adding one more layer of uncertainty to Argentina‘s post-Messi era.

Advertisement

Samuel eyes a head coaching career of his own

Samuel’s departure from Argentina isn’t just about closing a chapter, it’s about opening a new one. According to reports, the former defender wants to launch his own career as a head coach once his AFA contract expires, with Europe identified as his preferred destination for a first opportunity in charge of a first team.

Before joining Scaloni’s staff in 2018, Samuel already had experience on the touchline, working as an assistant at Inter Milan during the 2016-17 season under Stefano Pioli and Stefano Vecchi, and later as part of Pierluigi Tami’s coaching staff at Switzerland’s FC Lugano.

Within the Argentina setup, he became known for his work on the team’s defensive structure and set pieces, a specialty that earned him the trust of Scaloni’s staff throughout an eight-year run that produced four major titles.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina retirement could be one of the reasons Lionel Scaloni won’t sign a contract renewal

Lionel Messi’s Argentina retirement could be one of the reasons Lionel Scaloni won’t sign a contract renewal

Lionel Scaloni's contract renewal with Argentina is reportedly complicated by lingering doubts, unpaid bonuses and disputes over the quality of upcoming friendly opponents.

Lionel Scaloni could follow Lionel Messi with Argentina departure as contract renewal reportedly takes U-turn

Lionel Scaloni could follow Lionel Messi with Argentina departure as contract renewal reportedly takes U-turn

Lionel Scaloni could end up following Lionel Messi's decision to leave Argentina national team as reports claim that his contract renewal has taken a U-turn.

AFA to reveal Argentina’s post-Messi friendly schedule Monday amid Scaloni contract uncertainty

AFA to reveal Argentina’s post-Messi friendly schedule Monday amid Scaloni contract uncertainty

AFA will reveal Argentina's first post-Messi friendly schedule Monday, though Lionel Scaloni's future beyond December remains uncertain.

Lionel Scaloni reportedly set to release first Argentina squad of post-Messi era as China game collapses

Lionel Scaloni reportedly set to release first Argentina squad of post-Messi era as China game collapses

With the friendly against China collapsing, Lionel Scaloni is reportedly set to release the first Argentina squad list of the post-Lionel Messi era in the coming days.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo