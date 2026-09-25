Why are Australia and Brazil playing back-to-back international friendlies?

Australia and Brazil will meet twice within the same FIFA window, first at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on September 25, then at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on September 29.

The pair of friendlies mark Brazil’s first matches since their World Cup elimination, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side beginning a new cycle aimed at the 2028 Copa América and the 2030 World Cup.

The fixtures came together through the support of the Queensland Government and Tourism and Events Queensland, who helped Football Australia secure both matches as part of a broader push to bring elite international opposition to Australian soil.

Rather than a one-off exhibition, staging two matches in the same window allowed organizers to justify the cost of flying one of the sport’s most decorated national teams across the world for a single international break.

Tweet placeholder

The price tag behind Brazil’s visit

Bringing a five-time World Cup winner to Australian soil doesn’t come cheap. Reports have placed Brazil’s asking fee at around $7.5 million per match, meaning the two-game series could run as high as $15 million when factoring in the broader logistics of the tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Joao Pedro suffers injury setback ahead of Brazil return following Ancelotti’s 2026 World Cup snub

Splitting the visit across Townsville and Brisbane lets both cities share in the economic and tourism benefits of hosting a five-time World Cup winner, rather than concentrating the entire event, and its price tag, in a single city.

A rare test for the Socceroos

For Tony Popovic’s Socceroos, the double-header offers a rare chance to test themselves against top-tier opposition twice in the same window, something the coach has said he wants to make a regular occurrence moving forward.

The two nations have met 11 times since 1988, with Australia managing just one win, a 1-0 result in the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup third-place playoff, along with two draws across their long history.

Advertisement