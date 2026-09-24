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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr takeover future takes fresh twist as investors have one major request after star’s reported doubts

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s prospective involvement in the financial takeover of Al-Nassr has experienced a notable development. While recent reports indicated the Portuguese forward was reconsidering his transition to an ownership role, a specific request from the investor group has actively repositioned him at the center of the ongoing commercial negotiations.

The situation has been evolving for several weeks as a consortium seeks greater control of Al-Nassr. With the club facing financial pressure and questions surrounding its long-term direction, Ronaldo’s future involvement could become an important part of any agreement.

The Portuguese’s possible involvement in an Al-Nassr takeover first emerged in September, when reports linked him to a consortium that could include RedBird Capital Partners chairman Gerry Cardinale and several Saudi investors. The proposed structure was reported to involve contributions of around $100 million per member, potentially creating an investment package worth approximately $500 million.

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However, the structure has never been finalized, and no binding agreement has been reached. Earlier reports from 365Scores Arabic suggested that the 41-year-old superstar was leaning toward stepping back because of concerns about Al-Nassr’s administrative problems and the lack of a sufficiently clear long-term vision.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy. (Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Those concerns reportedly went beyond one isolated issue. Ronaldo was said to view the club’s management, finances, and overall direction as interconnected problems that would need to be addressed before a sustainable ownership project could move forward.

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Investors make one major request

The latest development has now changed the picture. According to Asharq Business, as reported by Asharq Bloomberg, the investment consortium has specifically requested that Ronaldo be included as an investor in the Al-Nassr deal.

The request reportedly relates to a clause in Ronaldo’s contract that gives him priority to acquire a 20% stake if the club is open to private investment. That provision could provide a contractual route for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to become directly involved in the club’s ownership structure.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola had previously reported that Ronaldo had already joined the alliance. Under the reported proposal, each of the five members would invest at least $100 million, potentially taking the total investment to around $500 million.

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PIF and Kingdom Holding Company&#039;s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

PIF and Kingdom Holding Company’s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

Who is behind Al-Nassr’s investment group?

The consortium is reportedly being led by RedBird Capital Partners, the investment firm headed by Gerry Cardinale, who is also the owner of Christian Pulisic’s Milan and Toulouse. Saudi businessman Ibrahim Al Muhaidib, a former Al-Nassr president, and other Saudi partners are also understood to be involved in the discussions.

The group has reportedly held talks with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which currently controls Al-Nassr, as it explores the possibility of acquiring a stake in the club. Negotiations remain ongoing, with the parties reportedly targeting a potential agreement by the end of the current season.

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That means Ronaldo’s inclusion is still part of a developing process rather than a completed transaction. No binding deal has been confirmed, and the final ownership structure will depend on negotiations between the investors and PIF.

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