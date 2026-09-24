Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Lionel Scaloni reveals he convinced Lionel Messi to have his Argentina farewell in this window

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni revealed that he personally played a role in convincing Lionel Messi to hold his farewell match with Argentina during the current FIFA window, rather than waiting for a later date.

The Albiceleste coach addressed the topic while speaking to reporters during the national team’s first week of training ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

“I think a player like that deserves that. I personally did my part, I want to be at his farewell,” Scaloni said, explaining his motivation for pushing to have the send-off happen now rather than in a future window.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

He went on to detail the conversations that led to Messi accepting the timing, acknowledging everything the forward was going through at the time. “We made an effort so he could be at this match, and we knew everything he was going through, and even so he showed the desire to come and say goodbye with his people. If there’s going to be a tribute, it has to be now, to feel the affection of everyone,” Scaloni added.

Tweet placeholder

Scaloni closed by crediting both his own persistence and the AFA’s involvement in making the farewell happen. “We talked, I did my part to convince him that now was the time, that further down the road there was no telling what could happen, and he understood that. The AFA did its part too, and it’s something beautiful because he deserves it,” he said, with Messi set to bid farewell to the national team on October 6 against Benin at the Estadio Monumental.

Advertisement
Lionel Scaloni opens the door to staying on as Argentina coach: ‘The desire is there’

see also

Lionel Scaloni opens the door to staying on as Argentina coach: ‘The desire is there’

Farewell doubles as a reunion for the 2022 World Cup champions

Messi’s send-off on October 6 will also double as a farewell for Nicolás Otamendi, who was specifically added to the squad list for that match despite having already retired from the national team.

But the tribute goes beyond the two of them: AFA president Claudio Tapia confirmed that every member of Argentina‘s 2022 World Cup-winning squad was invited to attend alongside their families, regardless of whether they were called up for this window.

The full guest list includes World Cup champions such as Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Ángel Di María, Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuña, and Guido Rodríguez, none of whom are part of the current squad.

Advertisement

Even Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, and Thiago Almada, who are all still serving FIFA suspensions tied to the incidents following the lost final against Spain, will be present as part of the delegation, even though they won’t be able to take the field.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi left Ousmane Dembele with one key lesson as PSG star reveals the secret to remarkable post-Barcelona transformation

Lionel Messi left Ousmane Dembele with one key lesson as PSG star reveals the secret to remarkable post-Barcelona transformation

The Frenchman recently discussed the impact of his former Barcelona teammate, with the true value of Messi's guidance evident in his overall evolution on the pitch.

Lionel Messi wants Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina at emotional Argentina farewell, but one problem remains

Lionel Messi wants Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina at emotional Argentina farewell, but one problem remains

Dybala has received a personal invitation from Messi to attend Argentina's meeting with Benin on October 6, but his potential appearance in Buenos Aires is becoming increasingly complicated.

Lionel Messi won’t have two teammates for his farewell match with Argentina due to injury

Lionel Messi won’t have two teammates for his farewell match with Argentina due to injury

Thiago Almada and Juan Foyth were ruled out of Argentina's upcoming friendlies through injury, leaving Lionel Messi without two teammates for his farewell match against Benin.

Lionel Messi joins Denis Bouanga in MLS history with another remarkable consecutive goalscoring record

Lionel Messi joins Denis Bouanga in MLS history with another remarkable consecutive goalscoring record

Lionel Messi has added another remarkable achievement to his growing MLS legacy, putting his name alongside Denis Bouanga in a statistical club that contains only two players.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo