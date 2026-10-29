Joao Felix makes Saudi Pro League history as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a 5-3 win vs Al Kholood

Joao Felix made Saudi Pro League history, becoming the third player to record four assists in a single league match as Al Nassr beat Al Kholood 5-3 in Round 12 at Alawwal Park. The Portuguese playmaker was involved in four of the five goals, while his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to lead the hosts to the win.

According to The Nassr Tribune, only two players had previously reached that mark in the competition: Youssef El Gharbi in 2011 and Moussa Diaby in 2024. Felix’s first assist came in the 24th minute, when he sent a heel pass to Angelo, who equalized after Al Kholood had taken the lead. In the 38th minute, his first-time attempt from a cross turned into an involuntary assist for Sadio Mane, who put Al Nassr ahead.

The other two assists went to Ronaldo, who scored in the 66th and 72nd minutes to turn a 2-2 match into a 4-2 lead. The forward completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, this time with an assist from Mane, and Al Kholood pulled one back late.

The win sends Al Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League table, at least until Al Hilal face Al Fateh, and it was a night for Felix to remember. The former Chelsea and Barcelona forward has been one of the league’s most productive playmakers since joining Al Nassr, and his performance against Al Kholood now stands alongside the best individual displays the league has seen.

Tweet placeholder

Joao Felix keeps shining after a Player of the Season campaign

Last season, Felix was named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Season in his debut year at Al Nassr, an award he received a day after the club clinched the league title. He finished the campaign with 26 goals and 19 assists in 47 matches across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt, including 20 goals in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo climbs the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood

His form has carried over to the new campaign. So far this season, the Portuguese playmaker has 5 goals and 8 assists in 13 matches in all competitions, including 3 goals and 7 assists in 10 Saudi Pro League appearances, in what is shaping up to be another standout year for Al Nassr’s number 79.

With the performance against Al Kholood, Felix added another highlight to a partnership with Ronaldo that continues to pay off for Al Nassr. The two Portuguese stars have become a constant threat for opposing defenses, and the record-tying night showed how well they connect when the team is at its best. As the title race heats up, Al Nassr will hope to keep that chemistry going, with Felix creating chances and Ronaldo finishing them.