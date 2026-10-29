Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Joao Felix makes Saudi Pro League history as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a 5-3 win vs Al Kholood

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Getty ImagesJoao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Joao Felix made Saudi Pro League history, becoming the third player to record four assists in a single league match as Al Nassr beat Al Kholood 5-3 in Round 12 at Alawwal Park. The Portuguese playmaker was involved in four of the five goals, while his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to lead the hosts to the win.

According to The Nassr Tribune, only two players had previously reached that mark in the competition: Youssef El Gharbi in 2011 and Moussa Diaby in 2024. Felix’s first assist came in the 24th minute, when he sent a heel pass to Angelo, who equalized after Al Kholood had taken the lead. In the 38th minute, his first-time attempt from a cross turned into an involuntary assist for Sadio Mane, who put Al Nassr ahead.

The other two assists went to Ronaldo, who scored in the 66th and 72nd minutes to turn a 2-2 match into a 4-2 lead. The forward completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, this time with an assist from Mane, and Al Kholood pulled one back late.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The win sends Al Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League table, at least until Al Hilal face Al Fateh, and it was a night for Felix to remember. The former Chelsea and Barcelona forward has been one of the league’s most productive playmakers since joining Al Nassr, and his performance against Al Kholood now stands alongside the best individual displays the league has seen.

Tweet placeholder

Joao Felix keeps shining after a Player of the Season campaign

Last season, Felix was named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Season in his debut year at Al Nassr, an award he received a day after the club clinched the league title. He finished the campaign with 26 goals and 19 assists in 47 matches across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt, including 20 goals in the league.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo climbs the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo climbs the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood

His form has carried over to the new campaign. So far this season, the Portuguese playmaker has 5 goals and 8 assists in 13 matches in all competitions, including 3 goals and 7 assists in 10 Saudi Pro League appearances, in what is shaping up to be another standout year for Al Nassr’s number 79.

With the performance against Al Kholood, Felix added another highlight to a partnership with Ronaldo that continues to pay off for Al Nassr. The two Portuguese stars have become a constant threat for opposing defenses, and the record-tying night showed how well they connect when the team is at its best. As the title race heats up, Al Nassr will hope to keep that chemistry going, with Felix creating chances and Ronaldo finishing them.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick sparks unexpected praise as Ange Postecoglou points to one Al-Nassr star’s quality after closing in on 1,000-goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick sparks unexpected praise as Ange Postecoglou points to one Al-Nassr star’s quality after closing in on 1,000-goal milestone

At 41, the Portuguese forward continues to attract attention for his goalscoring consistency, while manager Ange Postecoglou has highlighted the qualities that make his captain such an influential presence.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 985-goal count sparks furious reaction as Saudi Pro League statistics row escalates

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 985-goal count sparks furious reaction as Saudi Pro League statistics row escalates

However, his latest hat-trick has sparked an angry reaction among Saudi soccer supporters, with a disagreement over his statistics threatening to overshadow another remarkable individual achievement.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s obsession with Ballon d’Or laid bare as ex-Juventus teammate Mehdi Benatia recalls Luka Modric’s 2018 triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo’s obsession with Ballon d’Or laid bare as ex-Juventus teammate Mehdi Benatia recalls Luka Modric’s 2018 triumph

The Moroccan defender has recalled a pivotal moment in 2018 that showed how much individual recognition mattered to the Portuguese superstar, even after another successful season at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo climbs the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo climbs the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Al Nassr’s 5-3 win over Al Kholood, moving up the Golden Boot race and reaching 985 career goals, though the Saudi Pro League’s official records do not yet credit him with all of them.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo