Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick sparks unexpected praise as Ange Postecoglou points to one Al-Nassr star’s quality after closing in on 1,000-goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered another statement performance for Al-Nassr, scoring a second-half hat-trick in a thrilling Saudi Pro League victory that brought him closer to one of soccer’s most remarkable milestones. At 41, the Portuguese forward continues to attract attention for his goalscoring consistency, while manager Ange Postecoglou has highlighted the qualities that make his captain such an influential presence.

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Kholood 5-3 this Thursday, in a match that showcased the team’s attacking firepower but also exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Ronaldo’s three goals ultimately proved decisive, ensuring his side claimed three important points after a competitive first half.

Al-Kholood started aggressively and took the lead in the 16th minute through Julien Domingues, who finished after receiving a cross from Abdulrahman Al-Dawsari. Al-Nassr responded through Ângelo Gabriel in the 24th minute before Sadio Mane put the home side ahead in the 38th, but Antoin Essomba equalized before half-time to make it 2-2.

Ronaldo had already experienced frustration after seeing an early effort ruled out for offside, but he responded emphatically after the break. Joao Felix played a crucial role in the turnaround, setting up Ronaldo’s first two second-half goals as Al-Nassr found the cutting edge it had lacked before the interval.

The 41-year-old superstar scored in the 66th minute with a composed finish, then doubled his tally six minutes later with a header from Felix’s cross. He completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, with a close-range finish after Mane recovered the ball following a saved effort, before Domingues converted a late penalty for Al-Kholood.

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What did Postecoglou say about Ronaldo?

Following the victory, Postecoglou praised Ronaldo’s performance and the determination shown by his team, with the manager acknowledging the significance of his captain’s contribution despite his age. “Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his ‘advanced age’, scored a hat-trick. The players delivered a high level of performance, and their spirit is immense,” Postecoglou said after the game.

The Australian’s remarks placed Ronaldo’s individual achievement within the context of the team’s collective effort. Although the forward’s finishing decided the match, Al-Nassr also benefited from Felix and Mane’s creativity, which helped turn a difficult contest into a win.

Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr.

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The victory also reinforced the importance of Ronaldo’s mentality and ambition to the club’s campaign. Postecoglou has previously expressed support for his captain, and this latest performance provided another example of the influence the veteran forward can still exert on a match.

Ronaldo reaches 985 career goals

The hat-trick was reported to be the 67th of Ronaldo’s career, taking his official career tally to 985 goals and leaving him just 15 short of the landmark 1,000. The Portuguese star has continued to pursue that target while remaining a central figure for Al-Nassr.

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His latest treble was particularly notable because it ended a two-game spell without scoring against Neom and Al-Faisaly. Ronaldo’s three goals in just 15 minutes demonstrated his ability to change a game quickly, even after a frustrating opening period.

However, the exact career total remains subject to a separate debate over a disputed goal against Al-Faisaly. The Saudi Pro League credits that strike to Ronaldo, while several external statistics providers classify it as an own goal, creating a one-goal difference between the competing records.