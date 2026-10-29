Cristiano Ronaldo matches Sadio Mane as Al-Nassr’s attacking quartet reveals surprising gap, but one forward is unexpectedly falling behind

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane have strengthened their positions in Al-Nassr’s attack following an impressive run of performances, while Joao Felix has emerged as the team’s most productive forward. However, the latest figures reveal a striking contrast within Ange Postecoglou’s attacking quartet, with three players making significant progress in just five days while another has yet to increase his contribution total.

The updated statistics, confirmed by the Saudi Pro League, highlight how quickly the Saudi Pro League title contenders have found their attacking rhythm. The numbers also reflect the impact of Al-Nassr’s recent 5-3 victory over Al-Kholood, a match that delivered a remarkable individual performance from Felix and another milestone-chasing display from Ronaldo.

Joao Felix has established himself as the most productive member of the Knight of Najd’s attacking quartet, combining his goalscoring ability with an impressive capacity to create chances for his teammates. The Portuguese playmaker’s vision and movement have helped him become a central figure in Postecoglou’s attacking approach.

His influence was particularly evident on Thursday, when Al-Nassr defeated Al-Kholood 5-3 in a high-scoring Saudi Pro League encounter. Felix recorded four assists in a single match, becoming only the third player in league history to achieve the feat. The 26-year-old helped set up Angelo Gabriel’s equaliser, Mane’s goal and two of Ronaldo’s strikes. His performance took his season tally to 14 goal contributions, up from 10.

Ronaldo and Mane continue to deliver

Ronaldo also enjoyed a memorable evening against Al-Kholood, scoring three times during a devastating second-half spell. His goals arrived in the 66th, 72nd and 81st minutes, turning a 2-2 scoreline into a decisive advantage for Al-Nassr.

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Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

The hat-trick increased the Portuguese captain’s season total from six to nine goal contributions, matching Mane’s tally. It also brought the 41-year-old closer to the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals, reinforcing his continued importance to Al-Nassr’s title ambitions.

The Senegal international has contributed in different ways, providing both goals and assists while offering pace, movement and experience in the final third. The Senegal international scored and assisted against Al-Kholood, raising his total from seven to nine contributions in five days and matching Ronaldo’s latest figure.

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Rank Player Country Goal Contributions 1. Joao Felix Portugal 14 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 9 2. Sadio Mane Senegal 9 4. Kingsley Coman France 1

Kingsley Coman’s numbers cause massive concern

While Felix, Ronaldo and Mane have all improved their numbers, Kingsley Coman remains on just one goal contribution. Due in large part to his five-game absence from the league during the last seven games, the French winger’s total remained constant between the two preceding matchdays, placing him far below his three offensive partners.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman after scoring.

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The contrast has become particularly noticeable following the Al-Kholood match, which produced a combined eight goals and substantial statistical gains for the other members of the quartet. Felix added four contributions, Ronaldo increased his tally by three, and Mane improved his total by two.

Coman still has time to make a greater impact as the season progresses, but his current output represents an area Al-Nassr could improve. With the other three forwards contributing consistently, greater involvement from the Frenchman would give the team another reliable attacking threat.