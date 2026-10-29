Cristiano Ronaldo gets Portugal teammate Goncalo Ramos’ verdict on possible November return after Jorge Jesus controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal has become a major talking point ahead of the national team’s November UEFA Nations League fixtures, following his recent dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. With the veteran forward’s disciplinary punishment nearing its end and his name reportedly included in the preliminary squad, teammate Goncalo Ramos has offered his perspective on a potential return that could shape the captain’s next chapter in his international career.

The controversy began during Portugal’s September international camp, when Ronaldo reportedly became frustrated over his playing time and disagreements with Jesus about their previous arrangements. After being left out of the starting lineup against Norway, the Al-Nassr forward subsequently left the team’s preparations in Copenhagen on September 30.

The incident raised questions about whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would represent Portugal again, particularly after speculation about his international future intensified. Ronaldo later apologized for his behavior while maintaining that he wanted to continue competing for his country rather than retire amid the disagreement.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) subsequently imposed a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine for his departure from the training camp. The suspension was backdated to the incident, meaning it is due to expire before the November international fixtures and should not force him to miss any matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts

Goncalo Ramos sends message of support

Ronaldo’s potential return has also prompted a response from Goncalo Ramos, who has expressed support for his experienced teammate as Portugal prepares for its upcoming matches. The Paris Saint-Germain striker’s comments suggest that Ronaldo would not face a hostile reception from his teammates if Jesus calls him back.

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“If Cris goes to the next stage [referring to a call-up], we’ll be there. Above all, for his legacy, no one will ask him anything,” Ramos said in an interview on the Portuguese television program Soltinhos pelo Mundo on Canal 11.

The message highlights the importance of Ronaldo’s contribution to Portuguese football, regardless of the recent disagreement with the coaching staff. However, Ramos’ supportive words do not confirm that the captain will be included in the final squad or that the issues between Ronaldo and Jesus have been fully resolved.

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Will Ronaldo return for Portugal’s November matches?

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Ronaldo has been included in Portugal’s preliminary squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. His inclusion keeps the door open for a return, although only the final squad announcement will confirm whether he has been selected.

Portugal is scheduled to host Denmark on November 14 before facing Wales on November 17 in its final group-stage match. The national team has already secured qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals, making the fixtures an opportunity for Jesus to assess his options before the knockout stage.

Players of Portugal pose for a team photograph

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Jesus must weigh Ronaldo’s experience and record alongside the team’s tactical requirements. The coach and the forward previously worked together at Al-Nassr, adding another dimension to a situation that has attracted considerable attention in Portugal.

The 41-year-old veteran remains the Selecao’s all-time leading scorer and appearance-maker, with 146 international goals and 234 appearances according to the figures provided in reports surrounding the controversy. His achievements include helping Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and the 2018–19 Nations League, establishing him as one of the most influential players in the country’s soccer history.