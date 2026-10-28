Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Projected lineups for the 2026 MLS season match

Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati meet in the 2026 MLS season. Here are the projected lineups.

Inter Miami come in off a loss against Red Bulls (0-2). Before that, they beat Atlanta United 3-1. They have won 2 of their last 3 and want more of the same here.

In their most recent outing, FC Cincinnati beat DC 2-0. That followed a win against DC (2-1). They have won 2 of their last 3 and want more of the same here.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Inter Miami line up in a 4-3-3.

Inter Miami projected starting XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Gonzalo Luján, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilón, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Matías Galarza, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Germán Berterame. Coach: Kily González.

FC Cincinnati projected lineup

FC Cincinnati line up in a 3-5-2.

FC Cincinnati projected starting XI (3-5-2): Roman Celentano, Kyle Smith, Nick Hagglund, Teenage Hadebe, Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Obinna Nwobodo, Bryan Ramírez, Tom Barlow, Kévin Denkey. Coach: Pat Noonan.