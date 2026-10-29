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Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 985th career goal in hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr reacts
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Al Nassr in their 5-3 win over Al Kholood in Round 12 of the Saudi Pro League at Alawwal Park in Riyadh, reaching his 985th career goal. The Portuguese forward found the net three times in 15 minutes after the hour mark, in his first match since winning the Ballon d’Or of All Time award.

The first half was chaotic. Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside early on, and Julien Domingues put Al Kholood ahead soon after. Angelo then equalized from a Joao Felix assist, Sadio Mane turned the match around on the counter-attack, and Loic Essomba tied it at 2-2 just before the break.

Ronaldo had another goal disallowed for offside right after the equalizer, meaning he had two chalked off in the first half and three in his last two matches.

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He made up for it after the break. Ronaldo put Al Nassr 3-2 ahead in the 66th minute with an assist from Felix, added a second in the 72nd to make it 4-2, again set up by Felix, and completed the hat-trick in the 81st minute with an assist from Mane. Al Kholood pulled one back late, but Al Nassr held on for a 5-3 win that sends them to the top of the Saudi Pro League table, at least until Al Hilal face Al Fateh.

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Why the Saudi Pro League’s count differs

The 985 figure counts a goal in the 3-1 win over Al Faisaly on Oct. 23 that the Saudi Pro League did not record as Ronaldo’s. Although some journalists in Saudi Arabia claim the league credited the goal to the Portuguese star, the league’s official website listed him with four goals this season instead of five before tonight’s match. By the official count, the hat-trick takes him to 984 career goals, one fewer than the total reported by Fabrizio Romano and other outlets.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi legacy goes beyond trophies as Sergio Conceicao reveals why Al-Nassr star can still compete at 41 and what others don’t see

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi legacy goes beyond trophies as Sergio Conceicao reveals why Al-Nassr star can still compete at 41 and what others don’t see

At 41, he continues to score at a steady pace for Al Nassr, who have won four in a row and are chasing the league leaders in the title race. Whether the Saudi Pro League eventually changes its records or not, the Portuguese star appears to be moving closer to the historic mark with every match.

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Joao Felix makes Saudi Pro League history as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a 5-3 win vs Al Kholood

Joao Felix makes Saudi Pro League history as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a 5-3 win vs Al Kholood

Joao Felix became the third player to record four assists in a single Saudi Pro League match, two of them for Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick, as Al Nassr beat Al Kholood 5-3.

Cristiano Ronaldo climbs the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo climbs the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Al Nassr’s 5-3 win over Al Kholood, moving up the Golden Boot race and reaching 985 career goals, though the Saudi Pro League’s official records do not yet credit him with all of them.

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