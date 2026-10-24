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Why is Lionel Messi not starting for Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls in 2026 MLS?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is not in Inter Miami’s starting lineup for the match against Red Bull New York, as head coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez opted to leave the Argentine star on the bench. Messi is not injured, and the decision comes just hours after his return from Spain.

Gonzalez’s choice appears to be about rest. Messi traveled to Oviedo to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on Oct. 23 and flew back to the United States right after the ceremony, leaving him little time to recover or train with the team before the match at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The context of the match also made the decision easier for Gonzalez. Inter Miami have already clinched a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs, and Nashville SC have already secured the Supporters’ Shield, which leaves Miami with no chance of competing for it. The team’s priority now is to finish second in the Eastern Conference and prepare for the postseason as defending MLS Cup champions.

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Messi is still available to play and is expected to get minutes off the bench in the second half, although there is a chance he may not play at all. “We should feel proud that he, through his own initiative, wants to be with us and wants to play,” Gonzalez said of the captain, who scored twice in Miami’s previous match, a 3-1 win over Atlanta United.

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Inter Miami and Red Bull New York confirmed lineups

In Messi’s absence, Fillipi Riquelme gets the nod in the attack and Luis Suarez will wear the captain’s armband, with German Berterame completing the front line.

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Lionel Messi is three games away from matching the longest goal contribution streak of his career

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Inter Miami arrive in search of a fourth straight win and second in the Eastern Conference with 56 points, while Red Bull New York, managed by Michael Bradley, are 10th in the league table with 36.

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Gonzalo Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala, Matias Galarza; Fillipi Riquelme, Luis Suarez (C), German Berterame.

Red Bull New York (4-3-3): Ethan Horvath; Dylan Nealis (C), Julian Bazan, Tim Parker, Devin Padelford; Mohammed Sofo, Adri Mehmeti, Ronald Donkor; Cade Cowell, Julian Hall, Jorge Ruvalcaba.

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