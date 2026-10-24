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Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Projected lineups for the 2026 MLS season match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Matias Galarza #80 of Inter Miami
© Getty ImagesMatias Galarza #80 of Inter Miami
New Jersey hosts a heavyweight visitor this week as the Red Bulls welcome Inter Miami to Red Bull Arena for a matchup between two sides heading in very different directions.
The Red Bulls have dropped back to back games, falling 0-2 to Toronto FC last Saturday and 1-2 to DC on October 14. Before that stretch they looked sharp, putting four past San Diego FC in a 4-1 win on October 10. A result against Inter Miami would steady a team that has lost its last two outings and needs to arrest the slide.
Inter Miami arrive in the form of their lives, having won three straight games. They beat Atlanta United 3-1 on October 17, followed a 2-0 win over NYCFC on October 14, and before that hammered DC 4-0 on October 10. Another win would extend that run to four games and keep them rolling into the next stretch of the season.
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Red Bulls projected lineup

Michael Bradley sends out a 4-3-3 with Ethan Horvath behind a back line of Dylan Nealis, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Julian Bazan and Devin Padelford. Ronald Donkor, Adri Mehmeti and Mohammed Sofo make up the midfield, with Cameron Harper, Cade Cowell and Julian Hall forming the front line. There are no absences to factor in, so Bradley has his full group available to try to snap the team’s two-game losing run.
Red Bulls projected starting XI (4-3-3): Ethan Horvath, Dylan Nealis, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Julian Bazan, Devin Padelford, Ronald Donkor, Adri Mehmeti, Mohammed Sofo, Cameron Harper, Cade Cowell, Julian Hall. Coach: Michael Bradley.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Kily Gonzalez lines Inter Miami up in a 4-3-3 built around the spine of Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul and David Ayala in midfield, protecting a back four of Gonzalo Lujan, Micael and Sergio Reguilon. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and German Berterame lead the attack, with Matias Galarza completing the midfield unit and Dayne St. Clair in goal. With no absences reported, Gonzalez can field his strongest available group as Inter Miami look to extend their three-game winning streak.
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Inter Miami projected starting XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Gonzalo Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilon, Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala, Matias Galarza, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame. Coach: Kily Gonzalez.
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