How to watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Puebla vs Pumas UNAM
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Friday, October 30, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM
|2-3
|February 14, 2026
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla
|0-0
|August 24, 2025
|Liga MX
|Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM
|1-3
|March 8, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla
|1-0
|September 18, 2024
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla
|3-0
|February 11, 2024
|Liga MX
|Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM
|0-2
|September 23, 2023
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla
|2-4
|March 5, 2023
|Liga MX
|Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM
|2-1
|September 24, 2022
|Liga MX
|Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM
|2-2
|April 9, 2022
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla
|2-0
|August 22, 2021
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 15
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|14
|+15
|28
|2
|Cruz Azul
|14
|+9
|26
|3
|Chivas
|14
|+9
|26
|4
|Atlas
|14
|-1
|24
|5
|Toluca
|14
|+10
|23
|6
|Leon
|14
|+3
|22
|7
|Tijuana
|14
|+4
|21
|8
|Monterrey
|13
|+5
|20
|9
|Queretaro
|13
|-1
|20
|10
|Santos Laguna
|14
|+0
|19
|11
|San Luis
|14
|-3
|19
|12
|Pumas UNAM
|14
|-3
|17
|13
|Pachuca
|14
|+3
|16
|14
|Puebla
|14
|-5
|16
|15
|Tigres
|14
|-4
|15
|16
|Atlante
|14
|-6
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|14
|-11
|10
|18
|Juarez
|14
|-24
|5
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Juarez vs. Queretaro
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|9:00 PM
|San Luis vs. Atlas
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|11:00 PM
|Pachuca vs. Tigres
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Monterrey vs. Tijuana
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|9:05 PM
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|9:07 PM
|Club America vs. Toluca
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|6:00 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Puebla will face Pumas UNAM on Friday, October 30, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Puebla vs Pumas UNAM game in the United States.
- Pumas UNAM lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.