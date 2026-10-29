How to watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Puebla vs Pumas UNAM WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Friday, October 30, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Puebla host Pumas UNAM on Friday, October 30 in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura off the back of a rough stretch. They lost 3-4 to Atlas last Saturday after a 1-4 defeat to Monterrey on October 22, and before that they could only draw 0-0 with Tijuana de Caliente. The defense has been leaking goals in bunches, conceding seven across the last two matches alone. With results trending the wrong way, Puebla need to find some stability at the back before this gap widens further.

Pumas UNAM arrive in better shape, though their own form has been mixed rather than dominant. They drew 1-1 with Tigres on October 25, lost 0-2 to Santos Laguna on October 22, then bounced back with a 2-1 win over Atlante on October 17. That up-and-down pattern suggests a team capable of taking points off anyone but prone to inconsistency. A win here would steady things after the loss to Santos Laguna and keep Pumas competitive in the standings race.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM 2-3 February 14, 2026 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla 0-0 August 24, 2025 Liga MX Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM 1-3 March 8, 2025 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla 1-0 September 18, 2024 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla 3-0 February 11, 2024 Liga MX Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM 0-2 September 23, 2023 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla 2-4 March 5, 2023 Liga MX Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM 2-1 September 24, 2022 Liga MX Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM 2-2 April 9, 2022 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla 2-0 August 22, 2021 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 15

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 14 +15 28 2 Cruz Azul 14 +9 26 3 Chivas 14 +9 26 4 Atlas 14 -1 24 5 Toluca 14 +10 23 6 Leon 14 +3 22 7 Tijuana 14 +4 21 8 Monterrey 13 +5 20 9 Queretaro 13 -1 20 10 Santos Laguna 14 +0 19 11 San Luis 14 -3 19 12 Pumas UNAM 14 -3 17 13 Pachuca 14 +3 16 14 Puebla 14 -5 16 15 Tigres 14 -4 15 16 Atlante 14 -6 14 17 Necaxa 14 -11 10 18 Juarez 14 -24 5

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Juarez vs. Queretaro Friday, October 30, 2026 9:00 PM San Luis vs. Atlas Friday, October 30, 2026 9:00 PM Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM Friday, October 30, 2026 11:00 PM Pachuca vs. Tigres Saturday, October 31, 2026 7:00 PM Monterrey vs. Tijuana Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:05 PM Chivas vs. Atlante Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:07 PM Club America vs. Toluca Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:10 PM Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa Sunday, November 1, 2026 6:00 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Puebla will face Pumas UNAM on Friday, October 30, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

TUDN USA will carry the Puebla vs Pumas UNAM game in the United States.

Pumas UNAM lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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