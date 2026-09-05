How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs Atlanta United WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, September 5, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Miami enter the match as clear favorites following a crushing 7–1 victory over CF Montréal, in which Lionel Messi scored four goals.

Atlanta United currently have 21 points in the 2026 MLS season, sitting well outside the playoff picture with only half the tally Inter Miami have accumulated so far.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement