Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set to be without three players against Atlanta United

Inter Miami will be without three regulars for their upcoming MLS clash against Atlanta United, with Lionel Messi still expected to be available for the match. According to journalist José Armando, Sergio Reguilon, Gonzalo Lujan and Micael are confirmed absences, all sidelined by lower-body issues that have limited the club’s options at the back in recent weeks.

The trio’s absence adds to an already stretched defensive group, forcing interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos to dig into his squad depth to fill the gaps. Hoyos remains in charge of the team on a provisional basis while incoming coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez completes the work-permit process required to officially take over.

Reguilon, signed as a marquee arrival to shore up the left flank, and Lujan, who had recently broken into the starting lineup, both picked up their injuries during Miami’s game against Toronto, while Micael has already been sidelined for a longer stretch.

The timing is far from ideal for Miami, who are chasing points late in the season with the playoff picture still taking shape. Losing three defenders at once strips Hoyos of several established options just as the club looks to close out the year on solid footing, even with Messi still available to lead the attack.

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Atlanta United, for their part, arrive at the match looking to make the most of a shorthanded Miami side, with the hosts under pressure to convert this stretch of games into meaningful points before the regular season winds down.

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Abadia emerges as an option at left-back

With Reguilon out, Cesar Abadia is being considered as one of the options to fill in at left-back. The 20-year-old is a product of Inter Miami’s own academy, having signed as a Homegrown Player after coming through the club’s youth setup, and made his first-team debut earlier this year during a short-term loan spell from Inter Miami II.

Abadia has made just a handful of senior appearances so far, but his emergence as a fill-in option reflects how thin Miami’s fullback options have become, and a start against Atlanta would mark one of the biggest opportunities of his young career.